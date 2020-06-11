Following another trying weekend, Mayor de Blasio on Monday was understandably basking a bit in the city’s Phase 1 reopening during his morning media rounds.
“John, it is literally a beautiful day here in New York City,” de Blasio told John Berman on CNN’s “New Day.” “This is a triumphant moment for New Yorkers who fought back against this disease. This was the epicenter and folks did the hard work. They sheltered in place, they did the social distancing, the face coverings, and got us to this day. So, my message, John, is stick to it, come back to work, but remember to stick to those smart rules that got us this far.”
Up to 400,000 workers in designated fields of construction, manufacturing and retail were expected to head back to work effective Monday, with some restrictions still in place, such as curbside delivery for approved stores.
The city, like the state’s nine other regions as delineated by Albany, had to meet multiple criteria related to the virus and the capacity of the healthcare system in order to begin reopening.
The epicenter of the virus crisis in the United States, the city was the last region to begin reopening. Some parts of the state are now in Phase 2, which allows more businesses, such as realtors, car dealers and firms whose work is primarily done in an office, to also resume operations. Further details are available at forward.ny.gov.
Members of the Queens business community on Tuesday had varying feedback on the first two business days.
“My first impression has been positive,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, in a telephone conversation just prior to a tour he was taking of businesses in Flushing with City Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and officials from the city’s Department of Small Business Services.
Grech did say there was still some anxiety in the business community because of the unrest last week during which some businesses in parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx were vandalized and in some cases looted.
Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, told the Chronicle in an email on Tuesday that it was still too early for wide-ranging feedback.
“But Forest Hills is ready and open for business,” she wrote. “Phase 2 will really help small retail and we are excited about outdoor seating for restaurants.”
Elizabeth Lusskin, president of the LIC Partnership in Long Island City, said there was a range of reactions in her area as broad as the kinds of businesses there, running the gamut from hospitality to manufacturing.
Like Brown, she said it is not too early for businesses reopening to also begin preparing for Phase 2.
“People are doing both,” Lusskin said. “... Traffic in the area is definitely up. There have been more cars, more trucks and more people in the street.”
But she also said some people have taken advantage of the opportunities that have been available during the shutdown and others haven’t. Lusskin also said because some businesses cannot yet open as fully as before, owners have some decisions to make.
“You have to see if demand is coming back,” she said. “People are trying to weigh how much to scale up. They’re working from a point of excitement and ‘wait-and-see.’”
Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District in Jamaica, said his members welcome the advance — but that they traditionally are helped tremendously by the state Civil Courthouse complex on the eastern side of the street between 88th and 90th avenues.
“The mood here is one of anticipation, looking forward to getting back to work,” he said in a telephone interview. “But there’s still not a lot of people on the street. And the courts are still closed. It’s been a rough three months.”
He does believe his membership still is optimistic, many trying new things.
“We’re trying to point out things they can do, places they can look to to stay relevant and add to their stream of income,” he said. Many restaurants, he said, have been doing just fine, particularly those that had a significant amount of delivery business before COVID-19 struck.
“They’ve been doing well because people have wanted to try new things,” Greenidge said. He added that the owner of a barbecue restaurant not within the BID “said he’s doing even better.”
