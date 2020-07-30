The city’s 73 business improvement districts, along with the five borough chambers of commerce and other city and state associations, have proposed a nine-point plan aimed at helping small businesses survive the economic hardships of the pandemic and revive their communities.
The call to action, addressed to Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), was released July 21 and calls for the officials to take adequate steps to reinforce a sentiment so often shared by the officials: “Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and the backbone of our economy.”
“We’ve got to put action behind those words. We need to make sure we’re really giving small businesses a chance,” said Elizabeth Lusskin, president of the Long Island City BID. “There’s got to be a coordinated, holistic approach if we really want to see everybody survive and do better.”
The proposal includes nine points of action that would help small businesses increase revenue after experiencing shrinking customer bases and reduced hours in the time of the pandemic. The first point calls on the government to appoint one senior official in City Hall to oversee and coordinate an all-agency approach to business recovery. According to Lusskin, agencies have not been in good communication as to what the rules and regulations for business operation are, and the owners have suffered as a result.
“I can’t overemphasize how important it is that the city set clear rues that don’t change and have a clear coordinated response to setting them. We need balance to make sure everything is working together,” she said. “The best thing is to let businesses do what they do best, which is running their business. Don’t overwhelm them by changing the rules on them ... set the rule and let them follow it.”
Lusskin noted that rules for operating in a socially distant manner have constantly changed, making it hard for vendors to keep up. For example, as restaurants were allowed to stretch their dining into the streets, regulations relating to the what the barriers between the tables and traffic must look like altered multiple times, forcing business owners to pay for changes to their spaces. One senior official engaging with the departments of Small Business Services, Transportation, Parks and Recreation, Consumer Affairs, Health and Mental Hygiene, Buildings, FDNY, NYPD and City Planning would eliminate confusion, the letter said.
The plan also asks for Mayor de Blasio to expand the privilege of the Open Restaurants program to other retail storefront businesses.
“There’s models that people can follow, like Stone Street,” said Lusskin, referring to a section of the Manhattan roadway that is always closed to vehicular traffic so businesses can operate outside. Another successful model she pointed to is the city-coordinated Weekend Walks, which are multiblock, multiday events on commercial corridors that promote the use of streets as public space. “There’s a bias against outdoor sales and retail because you don’t want things to turn into a street bazaar, but we have a good model ... We’ve done it in Weekend Walks and we can do it in other ways. There are rules. Let’s set those rules and set them clear.”
Other points included in the proposal include maintaining existing siting criteria for mobile street vendors and quickly developing new enforcement protocols since the NYPD has been relieved of jurisdiction; easing requirements to allow nonprofit organizations that want to establish open-air markets and pop-ups in city parks and open spaces; the streamlining of the State Liquor Authority’s procedures to allow for quicker approval of temporary and permanent permits; activation of sales tax exemptions to spur retail activity; and providing rent and mortgage relief to small businesses.
“There doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight. You haven’t seen any viable legislation that helps us out in the struggle to pay rent,” said President of the Sunnyside Shines BID Jamie-Faye Bean. “This is New York City. Most of our small businesses don’t own their storefronts. Keep in mind they’re paying storefront rent and rent at home, and so many people are behind on residential rent. Imagine shouldering that burden? People are getting desperate.”
Bean said that while some businesses, like restaurants and bars that can benefit from the city’s pandemic-driven initiatives, have been afforded the opportunity to get creative in adapting to their new normal, many are getting left behind.
“We need to rethink how we’re looking at the relationship between our merchants and the space in front of their store and begin working with them to make sure we’re helping them be more resilient and keeping our corridors vibrant,” she said.
The plan’s eighth point asks that the city “make patrons responsible for their own actions, not the business owner,” a request that came after multiple bars’ liquor licenses were suspended on July 20 as a consequence of rambunctious customer behavior outside. Cuomo announced that 132 restaurants across the state, including in all five boroughs, faced the same punishment after the weekend of July 24.
“It’s hard to draw a clear line there because business owners don’t want to be the enforcer but they do have to give a little. They do have to be willing to enforce expectations with clientèle, but patrons should be responsible for their behavior. There’s a balance there that needs to be struck,” said Bean.
The final point, for the city and state to continually review and revise outdated and burdensome rules and laws, leaves officials with a question to ask themselves when creating rules and regulations for small businesses to follow during the pandemic: Is this rule necessary to keep our communities safe both right now and, eventually, in the long term?
