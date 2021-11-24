This party is gonna be all business!
Not really. Probably just the opposite — expect a blast when the Queens Chamber of Commerce celebrates its first-ever Business Heroes of the Year Reception on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
“Join us as we celebrate the heroes of 2020 & 2021 who went above and beyond for their community to ensure that the needs of others were met,” the chamber says in a flier promoting the event, which is set for 6 to 11 p.m. at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The honorees, clockwise from top left, are:
Nupur Arora, chef, Queens Curry Kitchen;
Mark Boccia, longtime Bayside businessman with multiple restaurants, including Bourbon Street;
Charles Boyce, founder and president of Boyce Technologies;
Jonnel Doris, commissioner of the city Department of Small Business Services;
Michael Peterson, chairman and chief executive officer of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation;
Frank Russo, owner, Russo’s On The Bay;
Rachel Kellner and Mark Libertini, owners, Aigner Chocolates;
Larry Zogby, owner, RDS Same Day Delivery;
Declan Morrison, owner, Stacked Sandwich Shop;
Alex, David and Patrick Oropeza, owners, Bolivian Llama Party; and, in the center,
Melva Miller, chief executive officer, Association for a Better New York.
Tickets are $150 for chamber members or $175 for nonmembers, with discounts for tables of eight. Attendees must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination. For more information, contact Joanne Persad at (718) 898-8500, ext. 123 or jpersad@queenschamber.org.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
