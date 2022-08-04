Beginning Aug. 29, the US Open will bring the greatest tennis players and tennis fans from around the world to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for two weeks.
And with an event that could generate more than $1 billion in economic activity in the Big Apple, there are folks hoping to keep a good portion of that spending in the World’s Borough.
“The US Open is a keynote and a keystone event for the summer season,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, in an interview last week.
“The folks at the [United States Tennis Association] employ hundreds of people during that tournament, and they generate a great deal of interest in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and the stadium,” Grech said. “My goal at the Chamber of Commerce is to get people who come here to watch the tennis matches to stay in Queens.”
Grech said while many people arrive at the airports and go to hotels in Manhattan by various modes of transportation, they can enjoy local engagement, even with the tennis center located a bit of traveling time to hubs for restaurants with cuisine from across the globe.
“We have a plethora of restaurants and quality hotels in the vicinity,” Grech said. “People can get from the US Tennis Center to Roosevelt Avenue. They can go north up to Flushing. They can go a bit south into Corona and Elmhurst by an Uber. You might not want to walk or hop on the train, but that is no reason not to go locally into Queens.
“We have the largest Chinatown in America. It’s a stone’s throw from the USTA to Flushing. Conversely, to the south, you have Peruvian, Colombian, Venezuelan and more. It’s incredible.”
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, concurred.
“The US Open is such a large event that it has potential for Queens,” she said. “I’ve read that they can draw 700,000, which is good for restaurants,” Fleischut said. “But we can always do more to encourage them to check out community, learn about the local restaurants, do more outside they one event.”
She said visitors can get excellent food at good prices.
Beginning the second day of tennis, the New York Mets will be at home across the street at Citi Field. Grech is not troubled by that whatsoever.
“It’s a wonderful experience for Queens and sports enthusiasts in general,” he said. “You talk about a subway series between the Mets and Yankees. How nice is it to be able to pivot from tennis to baseball and vice versa over a few days? This is becoming the jewel of Queens County, for parks, sports, concerts and other activities, you name it. And I say the more, the merrier.”
