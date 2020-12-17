Business groups, particularly in the restaurant industry, are fuming in the aftermath of the Gov. Cuomo’s orders that again halted indoor dining as of Monday.
The governor, in his press conference last Friday, said outdoor dining and takeout are not affected by the order.
The indoor closure took effect 74 days after city eateries were allowed to seat at 25 percent indoor capacity on Sept. 30.
“New York City restaurants and the communities they serve were dealt a huge blow today with the state’s closing of indoor dining in the Restaurant Capital of the World,” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, in an email to the Chronicle.
“Shutting down indoor dining in New York City makes little sense based on the state’s own numbers, and to make matters worse, we are offered no plan for survival to get through this shutdown,” she said, adding that it will only incentivize more unregulated indoor household gatherings, which the state says have accounted for more than 73 percent of new exposures.
“Restaurants have done their part, and the state’s own numbers reflect this fact,” Fleischut said. “This action will inevitably result in massive layoffs and vast closures right before the holidays. This action is unfair and devastating.”
A chart provided during Cuomo’s press conference showed that restaurants and bars are believed to be responsible for just over 1.4 percent of the new Covid cases reported between September and November and have caused less transmission than healthcare delivery and interaction among college students.
But Cuomo said he and his experts don’t like the trends within the city.
“It is a generator,” he said in a video posted to YouTube on NBC 4 and others. “We have made strides in indoor dining with the restrictions we put in place and the protocols we put in place. It is still an issue. But it is much better than it was.”
Cuomo said a number of factors are in play.
“Compliance is down,” he said. “It’s Covid fatigue. It’s the holidays. The vaccine is coming. ‘I’m tired of dealing with it.’ And enforcement is down.”
The governor said one key statistic is the rate of transmission. The state’s most recent figures find that each person who is infected infects an additional 1.3 people.
“Once the rate of transmission is over 1, you’re in a problematic state,” he said. “We cant relax until Covid relaxes. And it’s not relaxing ... We don’t want to lose people we don’t have to lose.”
Cuomo pointed to last week’s caution on indoor dining from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“You put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation,” he added. “The hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City. We said we would watch it. If the hospitalization rate didn’t stabilize we would close indoor dining. It has not.”
The governor said officials would be keeping a continuous eye on the leading indictors as well as indoor dining elsewhere in the state.
“If the facts change, we’ll adjust.”
He also said Congress needs to step in.
“The federal government must provide relief for these bars and restaurants in this next relief package,” he said. “I understand battling Covid. I also understand you are wiping out businesses.”
Toward that end, Cuomo said the state will extend its moratorium on commercial evictions.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, was pessimistic on Twitter late Friday morning.
“Further restrictions will be the final nail in the coffin for many cherished neighborhood businesses and cost thousands of New Yorkers their jobs,” he wrote. “Those losses may not show up in funeral homes, but they are terribly painful nonetheless.”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, also fears a permanent impact.
“While public health and safety must be paramount, Governor Cuomo’s announcement to once again shut down indoor dining in New York City is at odds with the State’s own data that’s been presented as driving these decisions, and it will be the last straw for countless more restaurants and jobs,” Rigie said in an email. “And the restrictions begin on Monday with zero economic support for small businesses that are already struggling to survive.”
Rigie pointed out that Manhattan, with the largest number of restaurants in the state, has a positivity rate of just 2.7 percent, which he wrote is less than half that of many counties throughout the state where indoor dining remains open, including Albany (7.2 percent), Westchester (6 percent) and Suffolk County (6.1 percent).
“Restaurants as an industry are only responsible for a small 1.4 percent of virus cases as compared to 74 percent from living room spread,” Rigie continued. “Yet, only New York City’s restaurants are being closed even when hospitalization rates upstate are double the city’s rate.”
Rigie pressed Congress to immediately pass the RESTAURANTS Act, a revitalization program to help mitigate the economic and social devastation caused by the pandemic.
He also called on the state to extend and strengthen the eviction moratorium through 2021 and enhance unemployment benefits for the thousands of workers who will lose their jobs again.
Rigie also called on the city to make permanent a cap on third-party delivery fees and require these companies to give restaurants ownership of their customer data.
Back in Albany, the governor also warned people that New Yorkers need to dig in for another long haul.
Log In
