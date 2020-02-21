Bus route plan workshop

One of the public workshops regarding the Queens Bus Network Redesign Draft Plan will take place at Korean Community Services at 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside, on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Sponsored by area Assembly members, Council members, state senators, Congress members and the MTA in conjunction with Community Boards 11 and 13, the workshop encourages the public to voice opinions, questions, comments and concerns on the proposed boroughwide bus network redesign plan.

Representatives from the MTA will provide maps and poster boards on which the public can leave comments and suggestions on how to improve the bus network.

Those interested in studying the proposed draft prior to the workshop can visit the MTA’s site at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign. The site also provides the option to leave a comment or suggestion.

For more information or to RSVP, reach out to the office of state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) at (718) 765-6675 or events@johnliusenate.com.