After an uptick in hate crimes against minority groups citywide, South Queens officials are banning together to combat bias attacks following an incident over the weekend in which a white woman was attacked on a city bus headed to the Rockaways.
Jill LeCroix, a 57-year-old from Flushing, was riding the bus Saturday evening when she was allegedly attacked by three Black women who made anti-white comments and left her with a laceration to the head.
“I was sitting there and I didn’t realize it till afterwards ... but I was the only white person on the bus,” LeCroix told the Chronicle.
“They were looking for trouble,” she said.
The bus was headed southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard near Jamaica Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when the three unidentified women approached LeCroix, struck her in the head with an object and made race-related statements. LeCroix told the Post earlier in the week that the women struck her with a container of Bath and Body Works scrub and criticized her support of Donald Trump. She estimated they were in their early- to mid-20s.
The suspects fled on foot and she was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and received three staples for the injury.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, which occurred within the 102nd Precinct.
LeCroix, a bartender and grandmother of five, was headed to visit her mother in the Rockaways.
“I’ve taken that bus so many times, with my grandchildren, to the beach and everything,” she said, adding that she won’t be doing that for a while.
“It’s time — we have got to put pressure on these judges and politicians.”
Elected officials gathered near the scene of the incident on Tuesday and shared that sentiment.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) brought together a host of politicians and community leaders including Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and representatives from Community Board 9, the Woodhaven Residents Block Association, Our Neighbors Civic Association, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, the Mayor’s Office and the 102nd Precinct.
“It’s going to happen again,” said Holden at the press conference on Tuesday morning.
“If the judges are not listening, if the [district attorneys] are not listening and they’re not going to put these perps in jail, then we’re going to keep holding these press conferences. We really need a strong message,” he said.
Rajkumar laid out a framework of ways to combat the recent crimes in her district, which have mostly been committed against ethnic and religious minorities: working with the NYPD on commonsense solutions on crime, embracing crime prevention programs and partnering with different groups, agencies, schools and more.
She said police presence must be increased in “problem areas” and that resources must be focused on tracking repeat offenders.
“We can’t have any form of hate based on how someone looks, whether they are an immigrant, whether they speak a foreign language or even if they’re white,” said Weprin.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 338 confirmed hate crimes, according to NYPD data, and some Queens precincts are among the highest in hate crime complaints; the 112th Precinct reported seven in the first quarter of the year and the 109th reported five.
Citywide, bias incidents against Jewish people were highest followed by Asian people and then gay men. There was only one confirmed incident against a white person, a 90 percent decrease from the 10 in 2021. Additionally, many minority groups are hesitant to or unsure of how to report hate crimes.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in Saturday’s incident and released surveillance video of the women walking near where it occurred. The video can be viewed at qchron.com.
One has brightly colored green hair and LeCroix claimed she was the one who did most of the talking. She was seen wearing a hat that said “Gallery Dept.,” a camouflage long-sleeve crop top, black bike shorts and white sneakers.
Another suspect appeared to have darker green hair and was wearing a black and white crop top, black bike shorts, white sneakers and sunglasses.
The third woman wore a black tank top, white shorts and black and white sneakers. She appears to have light pink hair and was wearing round sunglasses.
Ariola said she has “every confidence” that police will find the suspects.
“No one should have to fear getting on a bus or a subway, but right now, those are two of the most dangerous places to be in the city of New York,” she said.
Transit crimes are up 40 percent from last year, according to the NYPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PI STA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
