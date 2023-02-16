Burt Bacharach, a musical composer as celebrated and honored as he was prolific, died of natural causes at his California home on Feb. 8.
The graduate of the Forest Hills High School class of 1946 was 94.
Bacharach was born in Kansas City, Mo., in 1928, but grew up in Kew Gardens. He played the piano and took a liking to jazz as a teenager. According to Wikipedia, he met popular singer Vic Damone in 1950 while Bacharach was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. He toured with Damone for three years after his discharge.
He won his first of six Grammys in 1968. In 1970 he took the entertainment world by storm, winning his first two Oscars: one for best original score for the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and the other for best original song for the movie’s theme, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” The score for “Butch Cassidy” also earned Bacharach one of his two Grammys that year.
He received his third Oscar in 1981 for best original song for “Arthur’s Theme,” co-written with then-wife Carol Bayer Sager, Christopher Cross and Peter Allen.
Bacharach teamed for years with lyricist Hal David, writing hit after hit for singer Dionne Warwick. He also collaborated with luminaries such as Tom Jones, Perry Como, Dusty Springfield, Herb Alpert and the Carpenters. He won a Grammy in 1999 writing with Elvis Costello. Other honors included a 1970 Emmy for a television special; a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as the Greatest Living Composer; and a 2012 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress, shared with David.
He was married four times, including to actress Angie Dickinson, and had four children. Later in his career Bacharach appeared in commercials; and nicely spoofed his urbane image with cameos in all three “Austin Powers” movies.
Lloyd Carroll contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.