The 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Committee of Queens welcomed all comers to Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village last Saturday for its 20th annual memorial to those lost in the 9/11 attacks of 2001.
Above and on the far right, visitors were awed by a memorial display created by Middle Village resident Mark Papadimitriou.
At top center, Melissa Rojas of Christ the King High School reads her award-winning essay.
On the steps, Boy Scouts prepare for the candlelight vigil. A top right, those gathered salute the flag during the national anthem, with the colors being displayed at right by area veterans.
