As many as 1,000 people who have been laid to rest at the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground have finally been properly memorialized.
Dozens of community activists, residents and area leaders celebrated the new plaza dedicated to the hundreds of 19th-century deceased, most of whom were African-American and Native American, at the 46th Avenue and 164th Street park on Nov. 9.
“It is the place to pay respect to those who came before us. It is also a space to reflect on their stories, their struggles and their triumphs,” said city Parks Department Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff. “It is our hope that this memorial will give New Yorkers a way to rediscover this sacred historical space.”
The new plaza includes a memorial wall, etched with 318 known names of the people buried below the ground, with space left on the granite for other names of those who may be discovered in the future to have been buried there. Construction finished in August, but the battle to get the project started preceded the work by over two decades.
The Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy led the efforts to bring justice to the hundreds of indigenous and Black people buried there during the mid- and late-1800s and forgotten in subsequent centuries.
The land became city Parks property in 1914, during which time the grounds were used as common land for the neighborhood. In 1936, Parks Commissioner Robert Moses commissioned a playground. During the excavation for the project, workers found evidence that the site was actually a burial ground for those who succumbed to the cholera epidemic of 1840 and smallpox epidemic of 1844, and as an African-American and Native American burial ground during the 1880s through 1898.
It wasn’t until the 1990s that Bayside activist Mandingo Tshaka began unearthing this history, discovered he was related to some of the deceased at the site and prompted the city to conduct an archaeological study in 1996.
The study concluded that between 500 and 1,000 individuals had been laid to rest at the graveyard. Additionally, death records for Flushing between 1881 and 1897 indicated that 62 percent of the buried were African-American or Native American, 34 percent were unidentified and more than half were children under the age of 5.
Tshaka and the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy began efforts to properly memorialize the burial site. The grounds were renovated in 2004 to include a stone inscribed with the site’s history and a historic wall was recreated and engraved with just the names of the only four headstones that were remaining in 1919.
The site was renamed from Martin’s Field to the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground in 2006.
On Nov. 9, the $1.76 million plaza was finally completed. The center of the new memorial includes a butterfly garden to offer a feeling of peace and tranquility. Previously existing cardinal directions have been recreated in the new design to allow for the continuation of Native American ceremonies in the park.
The total funding the city put into the site since the 1990s comes out to as much as $5.477 million.
“It’s taken years to get us to this day and I don’t mind telling you it wasn’t easy,” said conservancy Co-chairperson Robbie Garrison. “It’s been almost 30 years coming. It’s finally gotten here.”
Beverly Riley noted that at events held at the site in the past, she asked visitors to close their eyes, open their ears and hearts to hear the anguish coming from beneath their feet that cried out for justice and peace.
“Today I’m happy because if I ask you to do the same thing today, what you’ll feel in your heart is the rhythms of a jubilee that is taking place,” she said.
Unfortunately, Tshaka was unable to attend the celebration for the project he led the effort to achieve. He is being treated in Manhattan for multiple ailments. Despite his physical absence, his colleagues from the conservancy made sure to honor him as an integral part of the ceremony.
“Mandingo, Mandingo, Mandingo Tshaka. Your name will echo on the wings that blow over this sacred land forever. You are a true warrior through it all. You never wavered, you stood tall and for that we say thank you,” said Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.