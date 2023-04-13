The Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground was honored once again this week as Community Board 7 unanimously voted to co-name the corner of 164th Street and 46th Avenue for the site.
The burial ground, where as many as 1,000 African Americans and Native Americans have been laid to rest, was not recognized as such until Bayside activist Mandingo Oeola Tshaka, who died last May, campaigned for the playground above it to be removed beginning in the early 1990s. Ultimately, the playground stayed, but a memorial for the burial ground was added, which was unveiled in fall 2021.
Robbie Garrison of the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy was one of several in attendance advocating for the co-naming Monday night.
“We hope that this new title that we came up with, Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground, is appropriate to give respect to everyone who lies there,” she said. “At this point, [that’s] all we’re looking to do.”
Though board member Larry Hughes took issue with the spelling of “Olde Towne” on the sign, arguing it was historically inaccurate for the time when people were buried there, he was alone in that concern. Plus, as First Vice Chair Chuck Apelian pointed out, it would be confusing to have the sign spelled one way and the memorial spelled another.
“We’re just following current precedent of the City of New York so that they match each other,” he said. “Anything else and you’re going to have to hand out leaflets to everybody.”
The board approved two other street co-namings Monday night: one for Officer Thomas Brophy, a former member of the 109th Precinct who died due to Sept. 11, 2001-related illness, at 14th Avenue and 149th Street, near the Whitestone Diner, which he attended frequently, and another for Piazza Sacco, an organization that partners with St. Luke’s Church, at 149th Street and 12th Road.
The board also got a long-overdue update on the 547-seat primary school slated for Water’s Edge Drive and 24th Avenue in Bay Terrace, which it rejected in July 2021 and had not heard any news on since the City Council approved it that winter.
Ben Goodman, an external affairs manager for the School Construction Authority, shared renderings for the school, construction on which, he said, will likely begin this fall.
When Goodman shared the floorplan, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) interrupted to object to the proposal that the school have a gymatorium. “Any school I’ve been in that has these things, whenever they want to host an assembly of any sort ... taking down chairs, putting chairs back up, it’s terribly inconvenient,” she said.
Not everyone seemed bothered by that, though; Arlene Fleischman, the board’s Education Committee chair, said the one at PS 242 “works wonderfully.”
Not only are gymatoriums designed to save space, Goodman said, but the SCA has found many schools do not use auditoriums enough to justify building them.
What was a concern, however, was the plan’s lack of parking for teachers; Goodman said they would need to find street parking.
“There’s no street parking over there now,” Cody shot back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.