President Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better package passed the House of Representatives on Nov. 19, and if it manages to secure enough votes in the Senate the Empire State could secure hundreds of billions in childhood education and climate programs and up to $70,000 in relief on state and local taxes.
The breakdown for some of Biden’s initiatives includes $400 billion for children and families, $555 billion for climate and a lift in the SALT deductions cap from $10,000 to $80,000.
Through Build Back Better, Biden would like to expand subsidies to childcare and early learning programs and to invest in facilities providing that service by approximately $100 billion over the course of six years. The first three years would be fully covered by state expenditures, but in year four 90 percent of childcare costs would be allocated, 75 percent in year five and 60 percent in year six, according to rules.house.gov. Families earning under 75 percent of the state median income would pay nothing toward childcare and there would be caps for childcare copayments to ensure that no family pays more than 7 percent of their income on childcare by creating a sliding scale fee system.
An additional $18 billion would go toward universal preschool programs, with rollout starting in high-need communities first before expanding to the rest of a state. The federal government would cover 100 percent of the program for the first three years and similar to the childcare program it would cover 90 to 60 percent of costs in the subsequent years. Approximately, $2.5 billion would be reserved to improve compensation to the Head Start staff.
Head Start, a program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides comprehensive childhood education, health and nutrition assistance to low-income families, according to the agency’s website.
Schools across the country will also receive $30 million to purchase equipment to offer student healthier meal options, improve food safety and increase scratch cooking, according to the Build Back Better Act.
Scratch cooking is the practice of cooking with natural ingredients like raw proteins, whole grains and fresh fruits, according to simplyscratch.com, which provides recipes for unprocessed food.
Climate initiatives include $1 billion to build electric vehicle chargers; $2.9 billion to improve the electric grid to support wind and solar power; $12.5 billion in rebates for homeowners to install more energy-efficient appliances; $55 billion toward climate-friendly farming, forestry and research programs; $10 billion to help rural areas convert from coal to renewal energy; and $29 billion for a green bank to aid communities with financing to undertake renewable energy projects, according to the BBB Act. There are also changes in tax benefit programs.
Approximately 35 million parents would receive $300 in monthly payments for a child under 6 and/or $250 per child between 6 to 17 years of age under the Advanced Child Tax Credit for one year. The IRS held an informational session about the tax credit at the Queens Borough President’s Office in September. For more information, readers can reach IRS liaison Linda Henson at linda.henson@irs.gov.
Electric vehicle buyers would get a tax credit of $12,500 if a portion of a vehicle was made in America and by union workers and up to $320 billion in tax incentives would be given to energy producers to transition away from oil, gas and coal and to wind, solar and nuclear power, according to the BBB Act. The cap on state and local tax deductions will rise from $10,000 to $80,000, helping the middle class in New York, according to U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Queens, Nassau, Suffolk).
“Middle class people in New York ... if you are in a household where you make $150,000 or $200,000 a year, you are not a rich person where we are,” said Suozzi in a Zoom call last week. “We don’t want to chase people out of New York ... there are people who left New York because the taxes are too high.”
Before a $10,000 cap was placed on SALT deductions, 361,840 people from Queens utilized them, according to Suozzi’s office. A family from the World’s Borough making $100,000 to $250,000 would be able to deduct up to $15,187 on average, which is more than the Bronx ($13,590) and Brooklyn ($14,688), but less than Manhattan ($16,441) and Staten Island ($16,160).
Suozzi has faith the bill will pass through the Senate with the lift in the SALT cap deduction.
“The bottom line is that we have a great advocate in Senator [Chuck] Schumer,” added Suozzi. “No one thought we would get this far and this is a major accomplishment.”
