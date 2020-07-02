Residents of Southeast Queens thought 40 years of advocacy and hard work had come to fruition in July 2017 when Mayor de Blasio joined them along with NYPD brass and elected officials in Rosedale, next to the land that was finally going to become the NYPD’s new 116th Precinct.
But with a stroke of his pen, de Blasio transferred the $92 million in capital funding to other projects, including a community center in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans.
NYPD critics, including those on the City Council, had advertised that they were looking to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s operating budget, and much of that was switched to other departments for social service programs.
The NYPD last week told the Chronicle that it was committed to fulfilling its promise to the residents of Southeast Queens.
But the mayor and Council also agreed on more than $530 million in cuts to the NYPD’s capital budget, and the 116th Precinct proved to be too tempting a target.
And one of the most ardent proponents of police reform on the Council — Public Safety Committee Chairman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) — also was the biggest supporter of the precinct in City Hall.
“I voted against the budget,” Richards told the Chronicle in an interview.
Richards has been open to cutting the operations budget and to police reform in general. He has been a vocal critic, for example, of the way the NYPD sometimes dealt with peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minnesota back in May.
“I’m talking about peaceful demonstrations, not the looters,” Richards said in a interview. “People who are looking for justice aren’t looking for Nikes.”
And he said the unfortunate thing is that the 116th Precinct, as planned, was exactly the agent of change Richards believes would revolutionize police-community relations.
“It would be feeding the hungry — we planned a food pantry,” he said. “We planned community space in the building. There was open space for the public outdoors.”
The precinct is long north to south, and with its headquarters in Queen Village, the NYPD eventually opened a satellite station just north of the Long Island Rail Road’s Rosedale station. The new precinct was going to be next door.
The Chronicle was unable to reach Bess DeBetham, a member of Community Board 13 who first lobbied Mayor Ed Koch for a new precinct. But in a statement sent to the Chronicle, CB 13 District Manager Mark McMillan expressed the board’s extreme disappointment.
“Queens Community Board 13 voted overwhelmingly to support the building of the 116 Precinct two years ago,” he wrote. “The board area which comprises over 12.5 square miles, with Northwell LIJ Hospital at the north and JFK Airport at the south is one of the largest precincts in the city. The fastest roadways for coverage, Cross Island, Laurelton and Belt Parkways are often congested.
“The push for this precinct has been going on for the past 40 years as the southern-most areas of Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Laurelton and Cambria Heights are quite a distance from the precinct house in Queens Village.”
McMillan also highlighted longstanding concerns over response time and quality-of-life issues.
“As a diverse board the membership is sensitive and empathetic to the changing times and looking at new ways of policing,” he wrote. “Yet, eliminating funding for a precinct that is needed and already in the final phase of planning is not seen as in the best interests of QCB13 communities.”
Richards, however, also was asked about the timing of the cut.
Aside from being openly critical of the city’s handling of protests and de Blasio’s short-lived curfew, he and others also have said the city was far too slow to expand COVID-19 testing sites into Southeast, particularly in the Rockaways.
Asked if he thought the capital funds might be payback, he said, “I hope not. That’s no way to govern.”
