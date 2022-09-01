As the school year kicks off next week, a deal on mandating smaller class sizes in the city may be near, Gov. Hochul hinted, but proposed budget cuts remain in limbo.
Last Thursday, Hochul said that she supports the legislation that would limit class sizes in public schools
“I’m looking closely at it. I’m inclined to be supportive,” Hochul said on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.”
“I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor.”
She said she has been in talks with Mayor Adams and expects a resolution in the coming days.
“There might be something about a funding source or a responsibility that’s, you know, on the shoulders of the state right now — and I have to make sure I’m protecting the state taxpayers as well,” Hochul said.
“So there are some loose ends, but philosophically it’s something I’m supporting.”
The Adams administration has opposed the bill, authored by state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), saying that the cost would take away from other priorities.
A group of parents who fear class size mandates will eliminate programs they seek out is circulating a petition that has garnered over 1,500 signatures.
“We ask Governor Hochul to veto the unfunded class size bill,” the petition reads.
“NYC parents want successful programs that help students and families, not controversial class size mandates that will sacrifice the education, safety and well-being of our kids.”
They say the expense of class size mandates will cut special-education services, mental health support, school safety agents, afterschool activities, sports, popular programs like 3K and Summer Rising and advanced and specialized offerings.
At the same time, the Adams administration has cut most school budgets, which some argue will cause class sizes to increase.
A lawsuit against the school budget cuts appears to have been pushed back until Sept. 29, leaving potential negotiations well past the first day of school.
Last month, a group of teachers and parents sued the city, arguing that state law was violated because of the way the budget was passed.
A New York state Supreme Court judge sided with the plaintiffs and sent the education budget back to the mayor and City Council.
The city appealed and the appellate court blocked the ruling.
Unless an agreement is reached, the proposed cuts are expected to remain.
