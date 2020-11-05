Under a new state law that took effect Nov. 1, all occupants of motor vehicles must wear seat belts regardless of their age or where they are sitting within the vehicle.
Prior to the change, passengers 16 or older were not required to wear seat belts while sitting in the rear seat.
The law applies to personal cars, taxis and for-hire vehicles, including app-based vehicles.
Violators can be fined up to $50. Drivers can face fines between $25 and $100, along with up to three points on their driver’s licences.
