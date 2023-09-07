Two brothers from Woodside face charges including assault on a police officer after allegedly attacking an off-duty cop in what apparently began as a road-rage incident and ended as a brawl with two shots fired.
The trouble began at about 12:50 p.m. Aug. 30, when Officer Christopher Campos was driving along 70th Street toward Queens Boulevard in Woodside, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Campos had to go around a white Chrysler Pacifica, a minivan, that was partially parked on the sidewalk and partially blocking the street. As he did, the Pacifica accelerated toward his car, a 2012 Kia Soul, nearly hitting it, the DA’s Office said.
Campos got to the intersection but thought he heard something hit the back of his car, the prosecutors said. He backed up toward the Pacifica to see what had happened. At that point he allegedly saw one of the brothers, Shawn Rivera, 27, run toward his car and punch out the back window, shattering it.
Campos got out, identified himself as a cop, drew his gun and ordered Rivera onto the ground so he could arrest him, according to the DA’s Office. But while the cop was trying to take Rivera into custody, his brother, Edwin Rivera, 32, allegedly jumped in. Both brothers pushed Campos to the ground, the prosecutors said, and Edwin Rivera put his arms around the officer’s neck and squeezed.
At one point during the fight, Shawn Rivera said, in sum and substance, “Leave him alone; he’s a cop,” according to the criminal complaint against him. But at another point, one or the other of the brothers said, “Get his gun; he’s nothing without his gun,” the complaint reads.
“As Campos tried to stand up, the brothers grabbed him and pushed him, preventing him from getting up,” the DA’s Office said. “Edwin Rivera tried to take Campos’ gun while Shawn Rivera put his arm around the officer’s neck and squeezed, causing Campos to see black and white, have trouble breathing and begin to lose consciousness.”
During the struggle, while Edwin Rivera allegedly was trying to take the gun, Campos fired one round that hit himself in the leg and the elder brother in the hand. The shot left the officer in severe pain and unable to walk, according to both criminal complaints filed against both brothers.
Videos of the fight have circulated online. In one posted by the Daily News, taken from a nearby home, a second gunshot can be heard, but at a point when the fight is hidden from the viewer by a curtain. The DA’s Office said the second round did not hit anything.
Sometime during the fighting, Campos called 911 to request assistance, the complaints say. Uniformed officers busted up the fray and arrested the Riveras. Campos was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he underwent knee surgery. He was released last Friday.
“Thanks to the care administered by the staff at @NYCHealthSystem Elmhurst Hospital, our injured officer was released today to continue on his road to recovery,” the NYPD said in a tweet.
The post on X, the new name for Twitter, included a video of Campos being applauded by a crowd of officers and other well-wishers as he was wheeled out of the hospital and into a waiting ambulance. Some of the top officials in the NYPD were there, including the highest-ranking officer, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. Behind him, a color guard held the flags of the United States, New York State and New York City.
The Riveras, who live on 70th Street, each were charged with assault in the first degree, assault on a peace or police officer, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and strangulation in the second degree. Shawn Rivera also was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
“We will not allow our streets to devolve into the Wild West,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “The rule of law and the officers who enforce it must be respected. After clearly identifying himself as a police officer, this off-duty cop was attacked while trying to make an arrest and the charges reflect the seriousness of the assault against him.”
The Rivera brothers both were held without bail, according to the Department of Correction’s online system. Judge Anthony Battisti ordered Sept. 5 to be their first day back in court. If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.
“We’re happy that these individuals were charged with assault 1, and we believe that this was the just charge in this case,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told reporters. “And we need these individuals to stay in jail.”
