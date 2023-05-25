Residents and members of various Southeast Queens organizations, along with City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), were grateful that Jacqueline Langsam, the new Queens Parks commissioner, moved up her schedule a day to tour Brookville Park in Springfield Gardens on Tuesday, in order to address issues regarding the 90-acre green space.
“The commissioner is very gracious for coming out on short notice today to see the condition of the park,” Brooks-Powers told the Queens Chronicle on May 23. “Right now we are doing a walk-through and putting together a short-term and long-term plan.”
Some projects include adding lights and cameras to increase safety at the park, along with more seeds in the fall to make the grass greener, said Brooks-Powers of her discussion with Langsam.
“It’s an important asset for us,” the councilwoman said. “I’m hopeful that we are able to really keep a good schedule so that the residents feel like they are getting the resources and investments that they deserve.”
As for the cameras, the councilwoman said after one was installed on Snake Road to catch illegal dumpers in Brookville last year, the item became very popular, therefore more expensive.
“I will see what I can do through the capital budget,” she said.
David Pecoraro, a Community Board 13 member, told the Chronicle via phone Tuesday that illegal dumping at the ponds is an issue, too. Last week, he and his wife saw a Target shopping cart in one of them.
During the walk-through, Phil Sparacio, Parks’ acting chief of operations for Queens, spotted a rusty industrial barrel in a pond.
The majority whip said that she wants more pruning of the bushes, the trees and especially the phgramites, tall, invasive reeds that surround the park.
Despite members of Parks trying to come to Brookville Park to trim vegetation at the green space, Brooks-Powers said the agency would get huge fines from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is responsible for the park. The DEC must grant permits for what can get clipped at the park and it can take up to a year before it responds to a request, she said.
“We have protected spaces in this park that is overseen by the state,” she said. “They will get a fine and it is per day. So there needs to be greater coordination between the city and the state.”
The DEC believes cutting the vegetation could impact the wetlands at Brookville Park, which has a lake and several ponds, Brook-Powers said.
Langsam told the Chronicle it will take some time to get the permit, but she is going to make sure that once she gets it her team will clear the phragmites as best they can.
Lucy Gibbons, a resident of Rosedale since 1988, says she no longer goes to the park by herself for recreation because of safety concerns driven by the pockets of high overgrowth throughout it.
“You used to be able to see the whole lake from the road,” Gibbons said. “The phragmites growing in the lake is scary. You can’t see anything. People can get raped, people can get attacked.”
Gibbons says she helps to clean up the park with members of Friends of Brookville Park from time to time, but she spends her pastime at other parks on Long Island.
Kangela Moore, president of FOBP, agreed.
“It creates issues where someone can be victimized if they go behind it,” Moore said. “We have to keep the sightline clear and also improve on our pond area so that our aquatic life, birds and the whole ecosystem are taken care of.”
Earlier in the week, several people at a Community Board 13 meeting voiced their disappointment in the park, which is located at the intersection of South Conduit and 149th avenues and between 232nd and 235th streets.
Marcia O’Brien, the third vice president of the Rosedale Civic Association, who is helping to plan a Memorial Day barbecue at the park on May 29, was embarrassed by what transpired at last year’s event.
“The state of the park was not kept,” O’Brien said on Monday’s meeting. “Folks were relieving themselves in the park because the bathrooms were not functioning. We had to reach out to the councilwoman to get that problem resolved. I’m hoping that on the 29th, when we get to Brookville Park at 1:30 p.m. that we are not faced with the same situation.”
After the CB 13 meeting, Brooks-Powers’ office reached out to the Parks Department about the bathrooms, and the agency checked that they were functioning and cleaned them on Tuesday so that they would be ready for the upcoming barbecue. There will be upkeep of the facilities through Friday, and Joe Mauro, a regional manager with Parks, thanked Langsam for adding more people to his team to help maintain the amenities.
Moore said the park is open 365 days a year and that the lavatories, which are supposed to be kept open until 8 p.m., and were sometimes closed around 6 p.m., should be maintained.
Mauro said that with the new additions to his team, he will be able to make sure that the bathrooms are better kept and will stay open up to an hour before the park closes at 9 p.m.
Langsam told the Chronicle that she is appreciative of the community partners at the park.
“We need eyes and ears,” Langsam said. “People need to talk to us; we can’t be everywhere, but we try to be.”
Other projects include more frequent pickups for cut grass and leaves and painting and repairing the bridges over the ponds later this month, along with stump removals before June 30 and lowering the fences sometime later this year to make the park more welcoming, Langsam said. A horticulturist will also be sent to the park to add flowers that won’t attract mosquitoes and will help beautify the area.
O’Brien, Evidelia Boyd, president of the Rosedale Civic Association, Roosevelt Alexander, a resident of Rosedale, and Fay Hill, the parks and environment chairwoman for CB 13 and executive director of Volunteers for Springfield Park, were also at the walk-through.
