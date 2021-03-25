Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Rockaway) wasted little time in arranging her first official visit with Community Board 13.
Brooks-Powers made an appearance Monday night, four days after she was declared the winner in the special election in the 31st City Council District, and three after she was sworn in.
“We’ve hit the ground running,” Brooks-Power said at the start of the Zoom meeting. “There’s a lot of moving parts.” One of those, she said, is the city budget process, which she is entering late in the game, in terms of things like discretionary funding requests.
But she said Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) has assured her that he still is free to bring up her priorities and that alterations, given the circumstances, still are possible.
She also spread the word to constituents that those needing service can still contact the former office of now-Borough President Donovan Richards throughout the transition period and that the phones and email still are being manned, though the office itself is closed to in-person visits due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The election from Feb. 23 went to ranked-choice ballot counting after neither Brooks-Powers (38 percent) nor top competitor Pesach Osina (35 percent) cleared the 50 percent threshold in an eight-candidate field.
Brooks-Powers announced that she had reached the majority under the RCV process Thursday morning. She fills the vacancy created in December when Donovan Richards stepped down to be sworn in as Queens borough president.
“I am honored to be elected by the residents of the 31st City Council District in Southeast Queens,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement issued by her campaign. “I stand on the shoulders of the leaders that have come before me, but especially that of Juanita Watkins, the first woman of color to serve a NYC Council district and the only woman to have ever served the 31st District — almost 20 years ago.”
The councilwoman-elect is married and lives in the Rockaways. She was serving as the minority- and women-owned business enterprise coordinator for the $13 billion project to reconstruct John F. Kennedy International Airport.
She thanked her opponents in the race and wished them well. She also thanked her family, friends, mentors, faith-based leaders, community leaders and supporters in organized labor.
“We are in the midst of a tremendously challenging time, and the 31st District has been one of the hardest hit,” she said. “I understand the gravity of the next few months and am ready to hit the ground running to begin immediately delivering for the district. In the last 20 years, we faced 9/11, Flight 587, Superstorm Sandy, the 2008 economic crisis, and now the Covid-19 pandemic. Our community is resilient and we will recover from this pandemic and come back stronger. I will work tirelessly to ensure we get our fair share of support, resources, and respect from City Hall.”
Osina congratulated Brooks-Powers in his own statement.
“We ran a great campaign, but the voters of Queens’ 31st Council District have exercised their right, and have used the power of their votes, their ranked choice votes ... and they have spoken,” Osina said. “I congratulate Selvena Brooks-Powers on her victory as the next person to represent our community in the New York City Council. I wish her the best as we need to come together as a community given the many challenges ahead.” Osina also gave thanks to his family for supporting his decision to run “as this takes a lot of patience and understanding,” he said.
In filling out Richards’ term — he would have been term-limited out of office on Dec. 31 and was ineligible to run for re-election — Brooks-Powers still has to run again this year if she wants to retain the seat. She also could face a Democratic primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.