Less than a year and two elections after taking over Borough President Donovan Richards’ former Council seat, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) is running for re-election in District 31.
City Council District 31 covers some or all of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale and Springfield Gardens.
Since Brooks-Powers took office earlier this year, constituents have raised concerns over public safety, sanitation, vaccines and wrecked or illegally parked cars.
“With schools reopening, we have a lot of people calling wanting guidance in terms of the vaccines and where to get the vaccines,” said Brooks-Powers. “My office has really intentionally tried to address a lot of these concerns head-on.”
With Richards transitioning out of the Council and two special elections taking place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, District 31 had no one to advocate for a permanent Covid-19 vaccine site during the early days of the health crisis, according to Brooks-Powers.
“Prior to being elected, my district did not have any permanent vaccine locations,” said Brooks-Powers, who is now running for a full term. “We were hit very hard from Covid-19 in the city.”
The 11691 ZIP code was the second-deadliest area for Covid-19, according to the councilwoman. That area represents a section of Far Rockaway and has a population of 60,035, according to zipcodes.com, which provides demographic data.
“One of the immediate steps when I was elected we took was to get permanent sites,” said Brooks-Powers, who is from the Rockaways. “We have three permanent sites in Far Rockaway right now.”
Brooks-Powers has also fought to have pop-up vaccine tent sites and mobile sites across the district.
“We also launched vaccination Sundays since this past summer,” she said. “We’ve been partnering with Health + Hospitals to have the vaccine mobiles at different faith-based institutions.”
Brooks-Powers has been visiting faith-based institutions throughout her district emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated and when churchgoers and temple goers head out after service they have the option to get vaccinated right where they congregate.
“Some instances we have a handful of people get vaccinated and sometimes we have 80,” said Brooks-Powers.
Illegal dumping and illegally parked cars have become a problem across the district, the councilwoman said.
“We have been aggressive about sanitation,” said Brooks-Powers. “When people see dumping or a lot of trash in the community, that often leads to petty crime.”
Brooks-Powers has increased funding for the city’s Department of Sanitation for more waste disposal shifts in her district and she has provided funding for Wildcats and ACE. Wildcats is a neighborhood improvement program that provides cleanup and beautification services, which also provides jobs for those in need. Services include street and sidewalk cleaning, trash removal, graffiti and signage removal, snow removal, power washing, landscaping, tree and flower planting and integrated pest management, according to the organization’s website. ACE provides similar assistance, but employment is for the homeless.
“My budget allocated funds for dumping cameras also,” said Brooks-Powers. “Snake Road (Brookville Boulevard) has been known for flooding and dumping issues. We had the commissioner of the Sanitation Department come to the district and tour the communities.”
Brooks-Powers has a commitment from the commissioner to add shifts twice a month to clean up Snake Road and cameras will be installed there.
“We have already seen success and improvement around there,” added the councilwoman. “We’ve been very strategic and targeted in how we address the issues.”
Shortly after being elected, Brooks-Powers met with Mayor de Blasio to address public safety in her area.
“We were able to have $95 million reallocated to our district for the 116th Precinct,” said the councilwoman. “In terms of immediacy, we also received $1.1 million to expand the crisis management system often known as Cure Violence into the 105th Precinct.”
Cure Violence is an anti-gun program targeted at people ages 15 to 24 in 17 high-crime precincts that works to reduce violence by detecting and interrupting conflicts, identifying and treating high-risk individuals and changing social norms, according to nyc.gov.
“We now have two community partners, which are the Campaign Foundation and 100 Suits,” said Brooks-Powers. “They provide a community-centered model in interrupting violence. We also sought funding for our pre-existing Cure Violence partners such as Rock Safe Streets in the Rockaways and Life Camp.”
Long before Tropical Storm Ida, chronic flooding has been a problem in the district, and to address the issue, the councilwoman toured the area with the commissioner of the city Department of Environmental Protection earlier this month.
“We met with residents to hear about what flooding has been like with their communities,” said Brooks-Powers. “We have a number of infrastructure projects in the pipeline for addressing these issues. Two billion dollars was invested in the Council for addressing this issue ... we also had an oversight hearing to accelerate the timeline. We see that climate change is not a conversation anymore, it is here.”
If re-elected, Brooks-Powers plans to stay on the Land Use, Health, Small Business and Finance committees to continue addressing issues in her district. She also plans on sitting on hearings regarding education and consumer affairs.
“I was just on a hearing about a bill on data breach,” said Brooks-Powers. “I’ve been in office for seven months and I’ve gotten a lot work done in that short period of time. There is still so much work to be done ... My hope is that voters will issue a vote of confidence in me one more time to continue the progress that we have already made.”
The general election is Nov. 2 and early voting goes on until Oct. 31.
