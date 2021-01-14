Selvena Brooks-Powers says running in next month’s special election in the 31st City Council District was not a decision she made quickly or took lightly.
“I remember at the start of the pandemic just seeing the city’s failed response for things like [personal protective equipment] and the lack of testing sites in Southeast Queens,” she said. “It was reminded of what I saw during Hurricane Sandy ...
“When Sandy came, my boyfriend, now my husband, had just come to New York, and he made an observation that was pretty sobering. He saw that often, the people who were receiving the help were the people who were connected to people in power. But people who were not in the know were going without. I could see how he felt that way.”
The Southeast Queens native and 13-year Rockaways resident said her motivating force if elected on Feb. 23 will be bringing the lacking services and resources to the district.
The daughter of immigrants is the minority-and wome- owned business enterprise coordinator for the $13 billion reconstruction of John F. Kennedy International Airport. She believes she is the most qualified of the 10 announced candidates to deliver, having volunteered for former Public Advocate Mark Green; worked for the state Senate Democrats in Albany; served as communications director for the Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence; and worked in organized labor in the effort to pass a $15-per hour minimum wage.
“I’m the candidate who can hit the ground running on day one,” Brooks-Powers said.
On affordable housing as a priority, Brooks-Powers said there already is a good deal under construction or in the pipeline in the 31st District — though she said the term “affordable” has to be redefined.
“The challenge with what is being developed, what I’m hearing from the community, is that they question if it is affordable enough for them,” she said.
Brooks-Powers said the existing definition, based on area median income statistics, lumps in residents of low-income areas of Southeast Queens with far more affluent areas, including outside the city, thus skewing the numbers. Under AMI, she said, “people from outside of the community are able to come in and afford the housing, but not the people who are here.”
Brooks-Powers would like the term “affordable” to reflect each ZIP code, though she said she is still exploring a formula that would allow that and also enough housing at or above market-rate for developers to recoup the investments she is seeking.
Another major issue for Brooks-Powers is property tax equity, which would end the present system under which homeowners in lower-income neighborhoods are taxed at higher rates than more affluent owners. Mayor de Blasio has been promising changes since before he was elected. She said her hopes lie in the flood of new councilmembers coming in after the 2021 elections, many of whom also want the changes made.
Her first bill would deal with food insecurity and bolstering the city’s already considerable efforts. Given her choice of one committee, Brooks-Powers would opt for the Committee on Hospitals.
“Access to quality healthcare is something I’ve been advocating for a long time,” she said. “Here in the Rockaways we have only one hospital and it has no trauma unit. The closest trauma hospital we have is Jamaica Hospital, and that’s a minimum 40-minute trip on the Van Wyck Expressway depending on traffic.” She would not be opposed to a private or nonprofit hospital, though would feel more comfortable with a city-run facility.
All her new plans, of course, will cost money in a time when the city and state are falling billions of dollars short of what they are paying for now.
The only absolute cuts she would identify are reducing the size of the NYPD and possibly the troubled Thrive NYC mental health program. Other than that Brooks-Powers said the city needs to raise revenue, such as the much talked-about stock transfer tax and increased levies on the rich.
“They have homes and businesses here and they should pay their fair share,” she said. Brooks-Powers added the city also can find funds or savings by taking a far closer look at its contracting and procurement practices.
“I don’t know that budget cuts are necessary to move forward,” she said. She is more confident that a Joe Biden administration and a Democrat-controlled Congress will mean more federal funding for the city, even if by itself it is not enough.
On the subject of charter schools, Brooks-Powers did not take a for or against stand, saying only that she would prioritize traditional schools.
On small business, she said the city must do everything possible during Covid-19 and in its aftermath.
“We can’t afford for Southeast Queens businesses to fail,” she said. “A lot of the loans people have to run their businesses are tied to their mortgages. Not only do you get an empty storefront, you’re going to have empty homes, not to mention people losing jobs.”
But she also did not criticize the myriad and costly regulations, particularly governing labor, that the Council has passed onto small businesses in recent years.
