The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn on Tuesday granted its churches in Brooklyn and Queens clearance to open for private prayer, weddings, baptisms and funerals — all under certain restrictions.
In a statement released by the diocese last Friday, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio said masks are required of all who enter a church. Funerals and limited celebrations of baptisms and weddings can have no more that 10 people in attendance in accordance with state guidelines.
“It has been a challenging few months for Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens,” DiMarzio said. “We know many people have eagerly been awaiting the day our churches would open. While we cannot celebrate Mass just yet, it is so important that we can now enter for prayer. It is my hope that this will give many of our faithful great comfort during this difficult time.”
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass is in effect until further notice. Mass can be streamed online and broadcast on the diocesan cable channel, NET-TV.
Beyond the requirement to wear masks, the diocese urges anyone who feels sick in any way not to come to church. All who enter must maintain the 6-foot social distancing regulation at all times.
People are asked to check with their parishes for specific hours their church will be open for prayer. Ushers or volunteers will be present to assist with social distancing.
The churches have been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Ozone Park, the Rev. Carlos Velasquez, the pastor of St. Mary Gate of Heaven parish, said DiMarzio’s statement allows each pastor to proceed when it is deemed practical — and safe — to do so.
Velasquez said they will not reopen until the proper cleaning supplies that they have ordered arrive. And he has no difficulty with the need for masks and social distancing that will accompany the initial stages.
“It’s going to be necessary to clean and disinfect the entire church,” Velasquez said in a telephone interview with the Chronicle on Tuesday. “The question is how to ensure the safety of our parishioners. Every pastor is burning to reopen the churches. But you have to do so safely.”
The Diocesan Committee on Re-opening Churches is being led by Joseph Esposito, former New York City Emergency Management commissioner, who served 45 years with the NYPD, including as chief of department.
“We are consulting with medical and health professionals to ensure the safety of all priests and parishioners who enter Brooklyn and Queens churches,” Esposito said. “In my nearly 50 years of service to the city, this is one of the hardest issues I have had to deal with. The risks are great which is why we have to get things right the first time.”
DiMarzio said the diocese will not be able to resume church life exactly as before, with a series of changes designed to keep everyone healthy and safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.