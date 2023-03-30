A Bronx man is facing the music after his failed attempt to shoot a man who he said was looking at him the wrong way led to the injury of two others on a bus, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
On the morning of Aug. 5, 2021, Melvin Adams, 45, walked past a 25-year-old stranger at Jamaica Avenue and 148th Street in Jamaica, and did not like the way the pedestrian stared at him, so he pulled out an illegal .40-caliber pistol from his backpack and shot at him three times, prosecutors said on Monday.
The defendant missed the pedestrian but one bullet grazed a 66-year-old man in the shoulder and a 20-year-old man in the arm after piercing the windshield of a parked MTA Q8 bus they were commuting on, according to authorities. The older man sustained a laceration and had to have shards of glass removed from his body. The younger man required orthopedic surgery to take out bullet fragments, which shattered his humorous bone and caused him excruciating pain. The latter’s arm also had to be repaired with a 10-inch metal plate and screws.
Two patrol officers radioed the suspect’s description and tended to the victims, while two other uniformed officers from the 103rd Precinct nabbed Adams at 148th Street and Archer Avenue, one block away from the shooting.
Both victims were sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro of the 103rd Precinct, who held a press conference eight hours after the shooting, which occurred at approximately 9 a.m.
“The officers then deployed a nonlethal weapon conductive energy device striking him once and rendering him incapacitated,” Tavalaro said.
Patrol Borough Queens South Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan displayed a photo of the gun that was recovered at the 2021 press conference and said that while three shots were fired the loaded gun had 11 rounds still in the magazine.
Adams, who had priors, had an additional gun that was also recovered from the scene, O’Sullivan added.
On Aug. 6, he was charged with assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Attempted murder was later added.
Katz said that we should not live in a world where a petty dispute on the street ends up with innocent people getting shot on a bus.
“The alleged, brazen conduct of the defendant is another example of why my office has made such a high priority of getting guns off the street,” Katz said in a 2021 statement.
On Tuesday Adams was convicted of attempted murder and now faces 25 years in prison, according to prosecutors. He is expected back in court on April 21 for his sentencing.
No one should have to worry about being shot while riding the bus, Katz said on March 27.
“The jury convicted this defendant for recklessly firing his gun on a busy thoroughfare and he will have to pay for what he did,” she said.
