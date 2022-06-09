Following tragedies in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, Texas, New York State became the first in the country to respond with new restrictions that reinforce the state’s lead on gun control.
“The priority is to keep people alive,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) in summing up the broad package of 10 gun bills that Gov. Hochul signed into law on Monday.
“There are a number of loopholes that we closed legislatively and some really sensible measures that perhaps should have been thought of before, but we did it now, such as not allowing anyone under age 21 to buy assault weapons,” Liu told the Chronicle.
In addition, the package makes it illegal to purchase and sell body armor to anyone not engaged in an eligible profession. The sale of such items must also be made in person, according to the legislation.
The Buffalo shooter, who was motivated by hate and killed 10 Black people and shot three others, was wearing armor. The industry around body armor is largely unregulated.
The legislative package also strengthens the Red Flag Law, allowing healthcare practitioners to file Extreme Risk Protection Orders on potentially harmful individuals. It also requires police and district attorneys to file ERPO petitions if they receive credible information that someone may inflict serious harm.
New guns will also be required to be microstamp-enabled, allowing law enforcement to link bullets and cartidge cases recovered at crime scenes thanks to a unique code imprinted on them. It makes New York the second state behind California to initiate the use of such technology.
Loopholes are intended to be closed with three bills, which expand the definition of a firearm; eliminate the grandfathering of large-capacity ammunition feeding devices; and make it a crime to threaten mass harm.
Social media networks in New York will also be required to provide clear policies on responding to “hateful conduct,” according to a press release from the Governor’s Office. A new task force will also study the role of social media in “promoting and facilitating violent extremism and domestic terrorism online.”
Enhanced information sharing will also require reporting by law enforcement to state and federal databases. The law will also require gun dealers to enact security and reporting standards and prohibit those under 18 and not accompanied by a parent from entering certain locations.
Training will be required for all employees and State Police will conduct inspections of gun dealers every three years.
“I certainly hope that this sets a precedent for the rest of the country,” said Liu. “These laws need to be enacted nationally.”
But New York’s existing gun control laws could be weakened if the Supreme Court rules that people can carry firearms without demonstrating “proper cause” to the state to do so.
Referring to the recent shootings, Liu said, “It’s just reprehensible what has happened and it’s also unconscionable that the federal government fails and fails again to keep people alive by banning these kinds of weapons.”
But one law enforcement expert has a Shakespearean perspective on the new bills.
“This is ‘full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,’” said Joseph Giacalone, a former Queens resident and retired NYPD detective sergeant who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, quoting Macbeth.
“None of these laws have anything to do with prosecution. They have nothing to do with the mandatory three years in prison for handguns,” said Giacalone, adding that the mandatory sentence is rarely enforced.
“The biggest thing is, you have to fix the part of the bail reform that allows you to get no bail for a firearm. The second step is prosecuting people with firearms. The third step is putting them in jail, which it seems nobody wants to do up in Albany.”
He says many shootings are gang-related and among teenagers but that police no longer take reports in schools so databases are lacking and he finds it “ironic” that those in support of red flag databases are against gang databases.
As for microstamping, Giacalone predicts bullets will just be bought out of state, the same way firearms continue to be, despite the tough gun laws here.
He also predicts the feds will continue taking over more local cases.
“Some of these politicians think that they’re reinventing the wheel ... All of this means nothing if you’re not going to prosecute people.”
