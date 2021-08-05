A new effort is underway to resurrect plans to build a new Broad Channel Volunteer Fire Department firehouse from the capitol project “graveyard.”
The BCVFD met last Friday with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), representatives from the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Investor’s Bank in order to try and lock down the bank as a lender for the construction project.
The fire department has been struggling to build a new station for its operations and meeting bureaucratic roadblocks for about 20 years.
Now Addabbo and Tom Grech at the Chamber have found a bank that seems potentially amenable to acting as a lender to get the project off the ground. The remaining roadblock is that the firehouse is cobbling together funding streams from six different sources, according to BCVFD Chief Dan Mcintyre.
“That’s where the problems come. If the bank wants to get involved as a lender, they want to be assured of this project moving forward, and confident that the funding is there. And you know government funding isn’t always the most stable,” Addabbo said.
At the meeting on Friday, Addabbo said that he and Mcintyre presented the bank with letters of commitment from all the city, state and federal government funding sources — some of which go back over a decade. For instance, $2 million of federal funding was first allocated in 2005 by then-Sen. Hillary Clinton and Congressman Anthony Weiner. Now that the bank has gotten assurances that the funding is still available, it will evaluate whether to get involved.
Addabbo and Mcintyre have long argued that the isolation of Broad Channel makes it especially important for them to have a state-of-the-art volunteer firehouse. Mcintyre also pointed out that if the planned building had been in place before Superstorm Sandy, the city would have had a fully operational storm center of operations for the department and any city, state or federal agency.
In 2017, the fire department actually got the project out to bid, but wasn’t able to execute its plans with the funding available because at that point it was bidding against a flood of construction cash in the area from the city’s Build it Back program, which made it difficult to find a contractor.
“It’s moving ahead in the right direction. But I won’t be happy until the bank is committed,” said Addabbo.
