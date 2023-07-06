Brinckerhoff Colonial Cemetery has, for years now, been in sorry shape. With greenery unkempt, trash strewn about, a falling fence and uneven sidewalks, the landmarked site has been due for some TLC.
And while many area residents expected conditions to improve once the city bought the property — which it had originally been slated to do by the end of 2021 — since it took over the land at the beginning of this year, that has not been the case, according to a newsletter from the Fresh Meadows Homeowners Civic Association.
Since the sale, the cemetery has been overseen by the Department of Parks and Recreation. The FMHCA says members have been in contact with the agency, but have not gotten answers about when they can expect work to begin. Specifically, they have asked when a new fence will be installed, when the sidewalk and curb will be fixed, when trees will be trimmed and when the grounds will be cleared of debris, the newsletter says.
“It’s just in complete disrepair,” said FMHCA member Peter Kaufman. “It’s a mess — there are animals living in there. It’s basically disgusting. But it’s a historical site.”
But there’s some hope on the horizon for the 182nd Street burial ground: A spokesman for the Parks Department told the Chronicle the agency is developing a plan to attend to the site in the near future, which would include redoing the fence and sidewalk. For now, the sidewalk will be fenced off to protect the site. Plus, he added, department forestry crews did some horticulture maintenance in May.
