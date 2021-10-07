The city expects to own the Brinckerhoff Colonial Cemetery by the end of the year.
The Department of Citywide Administrative Services hosted a Sept. 29 public hearing for the acquisition of the Fresh Meadows lot, located along 182nd Street between 69th and 73rd avenues. When the sale is finalized, the 18th-century graveyard will fall under the jurisdiction of the Parks Department.
The Brinckerhoff Colonial Cemetery went through a public review process back in 2018, six years after it was landmarked, to facilitate the preservation of the cemetery as an open space.
Earlier last month, the private owner and the city finalized the purchase and sale agreement for a price of $101,000. The closing has not yet occurred, according to a DCAS spokesperson.
The dilapidated sidewalk surrounding the cemetery was recently cleared off by the city Department of Sanitation, though the inside remains in disarray. The 77 headstones are no longer visible, and are believed to be buried under the ground, and the lot is filled with shrubbery.
The Sept. 29 public hearing was one of the final steps of the acquisition process.
“The City is currently working to finalize the purchase of the Brinckerhoff Cemetery site, and we expect to acquire the site by the end of this year. We look forward to finalizing this acquisition which will allow us to make targeted improvements that will preserve and protect this historical cemetery,” Meghan Lalor of Parks told the Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.