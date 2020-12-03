This holiday season Howard Beach is introducing some friendly competition into the activity of Christmas decoration. Enter, the first annual Christmas Light Fight.
After launching a popular Halloween decoration contest, the Howard Beach Dads Facebook group is now hosting a contest to see who in the neighborhood can deck the most halls and string the most lights in front of their house.
The group has received about 25 submissions to date — enough to map out a formidable route for visitors to tour the light displays in the neighborhood.
“We want to make sure that we have a prepared route for people so that they can visit the community of Howard Beach, New Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach, so that they can see all the beautiful homes that were set up with lights, illuminations, graphics [and] sound effects,” one of the contest organizers, PJ Marcel, said.
Several submissions already stand out including the Modaferri residence at 97th Street at 165th Avenue, which features a digitized, synchronous light display with music and sound effects. Michael Giglio’s house on Rau Court in Hamilton Beach features over 90,000 lights and a hand-painted Peanuts display. Another residence on 91st Street is set up to recreate scenes from the movie, “A Christmas Story.”
The list of heavy hitters is ever-growing, Marcel said. The dads will still be looking for entries until the deadline of Dec. 15.
First-, second- and third-place winners will receive a prize. Keyfood on Cross Bay Boulevard and Food Emporium of Lindenwood have each donated a grand prize gift of a $250 Christmas dinner. Other businesses that have donated prizes include Allesandro’s Sausage & Peppers, Bae Salon, Bougies Salon, J&M Chocolate, Sorella Boutique and Empanadas on the Rise.
The dads are also looking for more businesses or individuals to provide prize donations for participating households.
Those interested in entering, donating a prize or sponsoring the event should email HowardBeachDads@gmail.com.
