Santa took a break from his North Pole toy factory on Dec. 10 to officiate at the annual Christmas tree lighting at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale.
In the top row, Julia from Middle Village, left, was excited to see the tree light up. Next to her, students from the KTB Dance Studio in Glendale got ready for Santa’s arrival, which last weekend was in transportation a bit more modern than his traditional sleigh.
In the second row, the KTB students prepared to wow the crowd, while Mera Almalahi and Bryan Cuadrado stretched out in the courtyard. Next to them, Lt. Sean Dolphin of the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens North welcomed Mrs. Claus to Queens.
In the third row officers from Queens North plus the 104th and 112th precincts made the Kringles’ welcome to the city official. It was unknown if the first couple of the North Pole stopped by a gift table staffed by sponsors Main Street Radiology, Laser World and Bee’s Arts and Crafts Studio. But next to them, Officer Taylor Cumbo of the 112th Precinct was getting into the spirit of the celebration.
In the fourth row, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, at right, were on hand to greet revelers.
So too was Officer Keith Tuohey of the 112th Precinct, far right.
