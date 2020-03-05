The Bridge to Life has been offering help for New York City women and families in crisis pregnancies since 1992.
Now it is the organization itself that needs help, facing the loss of its lease on its support center and office space on Sanford Avenue in Flushing. The group must be out of the house it shares with a day care center by May 2021.
“We’re looking for someone who can donate money or space,” said Catherine Donohoe, president of the organization.
The group was founded to offer pregnant women options to abortion with counseling, emotional and material support.
“We’re the largest organization of our kind that serves women in all five boroughs,” Executive Director Francesca Yellico said.
A tour of the Sanford Avenue site shows a small office off a room teeming with shelves stocked with layettes, diapers and hand-knitted baby blankets and sweaters with notes from the volunteers who craft them. Across the room are bins of donated clothing from infant on up sorted by size and item, giving the appearance of a mini Gap for children.
“When the baby is born, we provide clothes for the baby and any siblings,” Donohoe said. “They can come back every three months until a child is up to a size 12.”
Along a short hallway is a closet with donated strollers and car seats — the staff asks that anyone donating one be sure it conforms to current safety standards — and a shelf with books. At the end of the hallway, volunteers are sorting through baby food and baby formula — checking the expiration dates is a necessity — and stacking the containers in the food pantry. The room also holds racks of winter coats and other items of clothing for all children to adults.
“All our clients are referrals from social workers,” Vice President Julia Chitos said.
The clients can be single or married, a mother with other children or a young woman who could face being thrown out of her home or already has been because of her decision. The group serves women and families regardless of age, race, faith or marital status.
It helps new or expectant mothers sign up for WIC, a food program for low-income residents, and other benefits and assistance.
The Bridge to Life does not offer medical services, but can provide referrals.
“We want to empower these women,” Donohoe said.
The group also offers counseling services for women who have opted for abortions.
Yellico said the volunteers and staff themselves are often amazed and humbled by the people they serve.
One woman, she said, comes from Brooklyn every three months to pick up clothes for her growing baby, and gets there by 7 a.m. so she can be at the head of the line.
“She has to leave her home at about 4:30 a.m.,” Yellico said. “She’s always so happy. What if we didn’t provide these services?”
She cited another example of women who traveled a great distance to Flushing.
“I offered to help her carry the things downstairs,” Yellico said. “I asked, ‘Where is your car?’”
The woman had walked several bocks from the subway station at Flushing-Main Street, and would be carrying clothes, food and other items back the same way for her trip home.
She and others from other boroughs routinely do so for their babies even in the worst weather, sometimes with one or more children, a stroller and other things in tow.
The Bridge to Life can be reached at (718) 463-1810 or at thebridgetolife.org. Aside from its donations of money, food, diapers and new or gently used clothing, the group now is attempting to raise $100,000 in a GoFundMe campaign, the link for which is available on its Facebook page.
The group also has creative ways for raising money and collecting items.
School groups and other organizations will have drives to fill baby bottles with cash and coins. Other groups and even individuals have held baby showers with the guests bringing items that soon will be helping women and children in the five boroughs.
