The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is recruiting 50 painter and decorator apprentices, for structural steel-bridges work, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, the state Department of Labor said last week.
The openings represent the total number for three recruitment regions: the city, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
Applications must be obtained, in person only, from the Finishing Trades Institute at 45-15 36 St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the recruitment period.
Only 500 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis. The recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 500 applications have been issued, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a drug test and meet other requirements.
Anyone with questions may call the Finishing Trades Institute at (718) 937-7440. More information about the recruitment, as well as others, may be found at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview. For even more job opportunities, one may visit dol.ny.gov/jobs-and-careers.
Commented