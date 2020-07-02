Traffic flow and safety improvements on the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge were completed in half the expected amount of time, the MTA announced June 25.
“This improvement for the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge is truly a gamechanger for those traveling to Queens and Long Island,” said acting MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo. “The new lane design will provide a safer and more efficient ride for those taking the Cross Island or Whitestone Expressway.”
El Sol Contracting capitalized on the decreased traffic during the pandemic to complete the project in four weeks rather than the scheduled eight — construction began April 20 and was completed June 15. They extended work hours and weekend shifts to meet a mid-June completion.
The new design to the 81-year-old bridge’s entrance to the highway includes a full-width right shoulder, new guide rails, a new LED roadway lighting system and a new overhead sign structure. To improve accessibility to the Whitestone Expressway, an additional lane was added, resulting in a three-lane approach rather than the previous two, and an exit ramp to the Cross Island Parkway was improved.
No improvements were made on the northbound side of the bridge leading to the Bronx.
“This was an area MTA Bridges & Tunnels identified before COVID, to improve on the traffic flow for the additional traffic heading to the Whitestone Expressway, basically adding more ‘lane/roadway capacity’ to improve throughput and reduce congestion at this decision point for motorists on the bridge,” an MTA spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email, noting that construction to widen the lanes for both approaches was completed between 2012 and 2015.
The project, a partnership between MTA Bridges and Tunnels and the New York City Department of Transportation, cost $5.6 million to complete. The spokesperson noted that the improvements were a result of working “faster and cheaper, which can be done without compromising safety or efficiency. It’s about working smarter.”
The MTA estimates that approximately 110,000 travelers use the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge each day.
The spokesperson said that the construction will help alleviate traffic flow in the general north and northeast Queen area, as well as on the nearby Throgs Neck Bridge.
“Both bridges have served very well for non-weight restricted vehicles to be able to take one or the other,” said the spokesperson. “Plus, the Whitestone Expressway and Cross Island Parkway traffic flow eventually affects the Van Wyck Expressway, [Long Island Expressway] and Belt Parkway. So, yes, this improvement will help improve traffic flow in the corridor.”
