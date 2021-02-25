The Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local Union #1 will recruit applicants for apprenticeships in 2021 beginning in January.
The organization is seeking 25 bricklayer-mason apprentices; 25 pointer, caulker and cleaner apprentices; 10 stone mason apprentices; and 10 plasterer apprentices. Applications and affidavits will be available online at bricklayersandalliedcraftworkerslocal1ny.org for 24 hours a day on Feb. 26, March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. Applicants must be at least 18 at the time of enrollment.
Applications and affidavits must be printed, filled out completely, signed and returned by mail with a copy of a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma. Mail to: International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44 Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101. Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 17, 2021.
Further information including all requirements are available from the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local Union #1 at (718) 706-9294.
