The party is over.
Law enforcement shut down an illegal club in the basement of a Woodside apartment building early last Sunday.
The city Sheriff’s Office tweeted last Sunday that the club at 65-25 Roosevelt Ave. had more than 75 people and was in violation of emergency orders, had no liquor license, was warehousing liquor, obstructed egress, and had health code violations and dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
The alleged operator, Marco Chacon, 41, was issued appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and organizing a nonessential mass gathering. Additional Alcoholic Beverage Control Law charges are pending.
In addition, 63 patrons inside face civil penalties of $1,000 for participating in a nonessential mass gathering inside of an unlicensed establishment.
