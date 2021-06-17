While other high-profile members of his party seem content to bid major companies adieu to Virginia, Florida and other points south, Borough President Donovan Richards apparently is taking the potential loss of at least some jobs at Long Island City-based JetBlue Airlines very seriously.
Richards, in a June 15 letter to Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, asked the PA to extend JetBlue’s existing lease at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The New York Post in March published a story based on an internal memo which said the discount airline was considering relocating some jobs from its corporate headquarters in LIC to existing company facilities in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
Its lease at 27-01 Queens Plaza North expires in 2023.
In the letter, obtained from Richards’ office, the borough president called the prospect of a relocation alarming for the borough, its economy and the families of the 1,300 employees who might be involved.
“In discussions, I understand that JetBlue and their development partners, JFK Millennial Partners, has not been extended the same 10 year lease extension agreement and concessions for their project,” Richards wrote. “JetBlue Airways wants to maintain their company profile as a low cost airline, something that might prove difficult if they are forced to compete with market rate airlines.
“JetBlue Airways is a good corporate citizen, and we want them to remain an anchor company in Long Island City. Their Long Island City employees support the neighborhood businesses, and their presence has been an advantage for the Borough and the City in every conceivable way.
“I urge you to offer JetBlue Airways similar concessions, and the 2060 lease extension as was offered to other companies. The same offer to JetBlue would be a responsible and equitable negotiated agreement for an appreciated hometown company as JetBlue Airways Corporation is to New Yorkers.”
Richards, in an exclusive Chronicle report on June 10, said he had reached out personally to CEO Robin Hayes, first in a virtual meeting and about two weeks ago in a personal visit during which he toured the LIC headquarters.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) back in March picked up the phone to personally plead with Hayes to remain in New York.
The story back in March coincided with city and state officials openly discussing massive tax increases during their respective budget negotiations.
Asked about the JetBlue situation last week, Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, speaking only in general terms, said the city and state need to sit down and seriously re-evaluate their tax policies and recent legislation that has harmed the business community.
Neither the PA nor JetBlue responded to requests for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline, though back in March the airline said it takes pride in being the only passenger carrier based in New York City, and intends to maintain a presence in the Big Apple.
“We are now reviewing our options in the current real estate market and considering how our space requirements may evolve in a hybrid work environment post-pandemic,” the company said in an official statement.
“We have terrific options in both New York and Florida, and are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City, and/or shifting a to-be-determined number of New York-based roles to our existing campuses in Florida.
“Regardless of our support team footprint in New York, we remain committed to our ambitious growth plans at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.