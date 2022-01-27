Borough President Donovan Richards on Monday announced Chris Barca as his new director of communications. Barca, a former editor at the Chronicle, succeeds Breeana Mulligan, who is leaving to explore other professional opportunities.
Barca has been with the Borough President’s Office since Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz held the position.
“Chris Barca is a talented communications professional who has demonstrated a high level of dedication to the important work of this administration, as well as the overall health and well-being of our borough. I look forward to his leadership and the continued success of the entire Communications Department as Queens’ historic comeback advances into 2022 and beyond,” Richards said in a statement. “... Breeana will be deeply missed at Queens Borough Hall. I wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all she has done to uplift The World’s Borough.”
Barca is a Connecticut native and graduate of St. John’s University.
“Borough President Richards has put forth a clear vision for a stronger, fairer Queens coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, and I am deeply humbled by his confidence in me to help make his vision a reality,” he said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to Breeana Mulligan for her steadfast leadership of our Communications Department over the past 13 months and I am excited to build on that success going forward.”
Barca was with the Chronicle for five years. He was honored by the New York Press Association as Sportswriter of the Year for 2016, and finished third in 2017 for Writer of the Year. He lives in Flushing with his wife, Amy, and their cat, Peggy.
He is an ardent sports fan, particularly of the New York Yankees, and New England Patriots. For the Super Bowl he is picking the Chiefs over the Rams.
