Queens Borough President Donovan Richards headed to the Queens Botanical Garden and Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy’s living shoreline Monday to celebrate Earth Week and commemorate the release of Operation Urban Sustainability’s one-year report.
Operation Urban Sustainability is the effort by Borough Hall aimed at identifying projects and funding to help Queens become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The coalition of environmental community organization and nonprofits was launched a year ago this week.
Richards reiterated those goals standing outside the QBG’s Visitor Center, which in 2007, became the city’s first publically funded, LEED Platinum-certified building, on Monday morning.
“What we’re trying to do here is set the blueprint for where we need to go: What are some short-term things we can do? What are some long-term things?” he said, noting he met with Vice President Kamala Harris last week about potential infrastructure funding for Queens.
“Those who fail to plan plan to fail — that’s the bottom line. We don’t have a plan, we’re going to fail. And we cannot wait, unfortunately,” he continued. “I would love to wait for the federal [government], state and the city to really get their act together. But we don’t, as a borough, have the time to wait.”
Among the numerous stops on the borough president’s tour of the garden were the roof of the Visitor Center, which is a 3,000-square-foot green roof complete with plenty of plants. The building also features a compostable toilet.
At the garden’s farm, Richards had the chance to mix compostable material by hand to be integrated with soil, and sift out larger pieces of soil to be used on the farm. Richards also took a seat in the farm’s tractor before trying a bite of asparagus right from the soil.
The OUS report, which was compiled by five different working groups, focuses on urban agriculture, energy systems and buildings, environmental justice and education, flood resiliency and transportation as areas of interest.
Noting that 32 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, Richards argues in the report that there are massive public health benefits to retrofitting buildings to use more efficient types of energy. He noted, however, that low- and middle-income households should get financial support in making those changes.
When it comes to building, the report lays out a new, resiliency-focused rubric for Borough Hall to use in its assessment of projects seeking approval. The report further advocates that accessory dwelling units be legalized, noting thier role in attending to the affordable housing crisis.
In addition to advocating for Rikers Island to be closed and made into a renewable energy hub, as Richards has in the past, the report puts forth the idea that the Edgemere Landfill be converted into a solar farm, which it suggests would be economically beneficial to residents.
