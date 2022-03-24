Borough President Donovan Richards would like to see travelers take to the water when traveling between LaGuardia Airport and Manhattan.
Richards on Monday confirmed his preference for ferry service that was first reported by the New York Post.
A ferry system between stops on the East Side of Manhattan and LaGuardia is among 14 proposals being examined by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after Gov. Hochul temporarily shelved the controversial AirTrain loop between the airport and the Mets-Willets Point station on the No. 7 subway line.
The state and the Port Authority are examining ways to link LaGuardia and Manhattan via mass transit in order to decrease travel time between the two destinations.
Richards called the ferry proposal a “no-brainer” in the Post, one that would get people off the road and reduce carbon emissions. He reiterated that in an interview with the Chronicle on Monday.
“Ferry service will pay for itself,” Richards told the Chronicle. And it might if the service were treated like the JFK AirTrain from the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station, where riders are charged $8 for a one-way ride to and from the airport.
While Richards praised the expansion of commuter ferry service between Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, riders are charged only the $2.75 they would pay to ride the subway, with the city spending millions to subsidize ferry operators at more than $8 per ride. The original AirTrain proposal — it is among the 14 under consideration — also would require a separate fee.
The first public workshop took place on March 16 [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com]. A second is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Astoria World Manor at 25-22 Astoria Blvd.
Richards told the Chronicle that he also is open to looking at a number of other light rail proposals; plus expanding existing bus service to the airport and adding new bus lines. Maps of the 14 proposals can be viewed at bit.ly/3L5PItk.
