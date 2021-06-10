Borough President Donovan Richards heard the same news as everyone else back in March.
A leaked internal memo stated that JetBlue, which has 1,300 jobs in Queens and its corporate headquarters in Long Island City, is weighing the option of transferring at least some jobs to its existing offices in Florida.
The memo came in the midst of the city and state governments talking about massive tax increases.
Even U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was prompted to call JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes to press the airline to stay at 27-01 Queens Plaza North.
Richards, speaking with the Chronicle on Monday, said he also has been reaching out to Hayes in recent days.
“I just met with [Hayes] on Wednesday,” Richards said. “I’m doing everything to keep them in Queens. I’ve talked to the mayor, and I’m feeling relatively good about where the meeting ended. But there are some concerns they have.”
Richards said he also had a Zoom meeting with Hayes when the news originally broke.
“One thing I want people to know is that Queens is open for jobs, and the loss of JetBlue would, under certain circumstances, send a signal to corporations who we do need in Queens,” Richards said. “We need the public benefits. We need the jobs. We don’t want our jobs flying to another state. We want to keep JetBlue grounded.”
JetBlue officials did not respond to requests for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday. But Tom Grech, chairman and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, suspects that JetBlue is not the only company weighing its options, and that government should pay close heed.
“We have to sit down as a city and as a state and re-evaluate our taxation situation in New York City and New York State,” Grech said in an interview. “At precisely the time when we should be encouraging businesses of all sizes — small, medium, large, international — to come to New York City and Queens in particular, the effect of the recent legislation is having a deleterious impact.
“We’ve got to find common ground and tax policy that encourages people to open and grow their businesses in New York City and New York State. Anything else is just semantics, playing to the ‘give everything away’ crowd.”
Richards said the airline and organizations such as the Long Island City Partnership have expressed concerns about numerous things, including some conditions in the area.
“We’re going to be doing some walkthroughs with them,” Richards said.
JetBlue’s lease ends in 2023, and the company in March told the Chronicle that it is also examining opportunities in Long Island City and Manhattan.
“We have terrific options both in New York and Florida, and we are exploring a number of paths ...”
Naeisha Rose contributed to this story.
