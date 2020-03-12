The Student Union building at Queens College hosted a debate among four hopefuls running for the office of Queens borough president on Monday evening.
The only one missing was City Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), the Democratic party’s official choice, who attended a campaign event instead.
The candidates shared their thoughts on a variety of issues and why they should be the next borough president. Those in attendance included Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda and former Queens Prosecutor James Quinn.
Questions were asked by City and State senior reporter Jeff Coltin, Jamaica Branch President of the NAACP Candace Prince-Modeste and Queens College Urban Studies Professor Alice Sardell. The debate was moderated by MetroFocus’ Jenna Flanagan.
The panelists made sure to cover every topic from education to transportation and how each candidate would work around the clock to improve the infrastructure of the borough as well as each community.
Transportation was a much-debated subject as the candidates each used their 60-second allotments to attack the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Queens bus redesign plan and the lack of transit in many Queens neighborhoods.
Constantinides’ biggest gripe with the draft redesign is that it was made by people who don’t even live in the borough.
“They made poor assumptions about how we ride our buses,” he said. “Our buses are our lifeline and it shouldn’t be about assumptions but about data and input. Someone’s job should be to draw a line around Queens and say it’s not good for Queens residents.”
Crowley spoke of the subway and Long Island Rail Road. Her ideas focused on re-opening old LIRR lines for subway access and reducing the cost of an LIRR ticket.
“Believe it or not, 85 percent of Queens is transit poor,” she said. “There’s over 20 square miles of transit access that could be opened up for little to no cost in comparison to these Manhattan projects such as the 7 train extension and the Second Avenue line. It’s time we get the resources we deserve.”
Miranda and Quinn’s strongest points focused on the powers that the borough president possesses and the steps that need to be taken to ensure that Queens as a whole can thrive.
“One of the functions of the borough president that’s outlined in the City Charter is that they can conduct public hearings on any issue,” said Quinn. “I would start holding public hearings on a whole host of issues, and I’m not talking about rallies. I’m talking about actual public hearings with experts going to testify, for instance about the effects of closing Rikers or on the effect of the bail laws.”
“I believe that being an advocate and holding public hearings is the best thing right now,” said Miranda. “Queens residents have been left out of the discussion. As the Queens borough president, we become that advocate. We can also introduce legislation and become chief organizer of our elected officials in Queens.”
One other topic that was discussed in detail was resources allocated to local colleges, notably CUNY schools.
“CUNY College was meant to be free and yet we keep raising the prices over and over again,” said Constantinides. “Being an advocate is going to Albany to make sure that CUNY is a priority and that we can pay our professors, that we’re not cutting programming, and that we aren’t expanding the budget of CUNY by just increasing tuition.”
“I know what it’s like to struggle as a student,” said Crowley. “I was limited to schools I could afford and I was well into my 30s by the time I paid my student loans off. When it comes to being a leader, we need to make sure that our schools in the borough get the resources that they deserve.”
Not all questions by the panel were geared toward involvement in the community. Coltin questioned Quinn on whether tying himself to President Trump would be a liability in his campaign.
“I don’t know,” said Quinn. “But asking me about my position on the president’s race is just about as relevant as asking what my favorite color is and I think there are issues in this county that are more relevant.”
Toward the end of the debate a series of questions was asked by Coltin that dove into the personal lives of the candidates. These questions included whom they are supporting in the 2020 presidential race or what the last book they have read is. Miranda responded to the latter with the Bible, while Crowley asked, “Do audio books count?” She later named four audio books.
Richards (D-Laurelton), who has the Democratic Party’s endorsement in the nonpartisan special election, missed the event to instead attend a fundraiser at the Guy R. Brewer United Democratic Club in St. Albans.
“The Guy R. Brewer Democratic Club’s support is Key as we inch closer to March 24th,” Richards said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
The New York City Campaign Finance Board issued public matching funds to candidates in the race totaling nearly $70,000 on Monday. That included $32,827 toward Crowley’s campaign, $24,092 toward Constantinides’ and $9,965 toward Richards’.
The special election will be held March 24 but early voting will begin Saturday [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
