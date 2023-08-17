Queens Borough President Donovan Richards last week released a report documenting the demographics of the borough’s community boards. The document pays specific attention to Richards’ efforts to make the advisory bodies more diverse.
“I’m deeply proud of the strides we’ve made since I took office to make the community boards in Queens look and feel more like the rich and diverse neighborhoods they represent,” Richards said in a statement.
“While we continue to set the standard for what community planning and engagement can look like, I know there is still much work to do to reach our full potential. I’m confident we will continue to do so in the years ahead.”
Since members do not reapply every year and some boards have more vacancies than others, the report focuses mainly on the 2023 applicant pool and appointees. This year, 938 people applied to join the borough’s community boards; 2021 holds the record with 941. The report attributes the large pool to Queens’ online application, launched in 2021, and outreach efforts by Richards’ office.
But the applications were not evenly distributed across all 14 boards; while 94 people applied for CB 12 and 74 for CB 1, only 14 applied for CB 10 and 19 for CB 4.
The borough president appointed 366 board members this year, 116 of whom were new ones. Though most reapplying for board seats were granted them, this year 22 people were not reappointed. The report attributes that “typically to poor attendance.”
Given community board membership was not term limited until 2018, and will not prevent anyone from joining the panels until 2026, arguably the largest room for improvement is age diversity. According to the report, more than 75 percent of Queens community board members were at least 46 years old in 2020; Richards took office that December. Of this year’s 116 new members, 50 percent are under the age of 45, and almost a quarter of them are between 16 and 35. But overall, the panels still skew towardsolder adults; only about 19 percent of all board members are under the age of 40.
Of the 116 new appointees this year, 19.8 percent identify as Hispanic or Latinx; 21.6 percent identify as African American, 13.8 percent as East Asian or Pacific Islander and 6.9 percent as South Asian. More than 16 percent are immigrants, and about 10 percent are LBGTQ+.
Though individual boards are more diverse than others, according to the report, the Borough President’s Office aimed to appoint new members who would help address “identified demographic discrepancies on each board.”
Other demographics Richards’ office tracked included what kind of home applicants lived in and their use of public transportation.
While a little over 30 percent of the new appointees rent market-rate apartments, and about 31 percent own a house, 16 percent live in either a condo or co-op.
As for transportation, more than half of the new board members said they use the subway “mostly” or “often.” Over 75 percent of those 116 appointees said they “sometimes” ride the bus.
