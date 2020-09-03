Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee announced appointments for seven Queens parents to fill vacant positions in Queens community education councils for the upcoming school year.
The seven appointees will serve the remainder of the two-year term that concludes at the end of June 2021. CECs are responsible for advising and commenting on educational policies and providing input to the chancellor and the Panel for Educational Policy.
The appointee from CEC District 24 is John D’Amico.
The appointees from CEC District 25 are Anne Marie Kanable and Brooke Stergion-Abady.
The appointee from CEC District 28 is Rajwinder Kaur.
The appointee from CEC District 29 is Rochelle Carter.
The appointees from CEC District 30 are Dani Marr and Charles Park.
Following a multiweek application period, Lee’s office received 65 applications of individuals interested in filling the seven vacancies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.