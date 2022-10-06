Queens residents with a knack for innovation will have a chance to swim with the entrepreneurial sharks.
Borough President Donovan Richards was at York College in Jamaica on Monday to announce the launch of the Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge, a program aimed at equipping area entrepreneurs with the skills and, for some, finances they need to grow their businesses.
The hallmark of the program will be a “Shark Tank” style contest, in the words of Richards, awarding winners across five categories — urban technology; big data and artificial intelligence; aviation and hospitality technology; community-based and food-based start-ups — $20,000 in funding.
“As we rebuild our economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Queens must be a true incubator of innovation and a leader of the growing tech movement,” Richards said. “With the Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge, we’re empowering some of the brightest minds in the borough to ensure just that.
“From entrepreneurial classes and mentoring events to funding, the QTIC will be a game-changer for those looking to turn their dreams into a reality.”
The program will also feature eight entrepreneurial virtual workshops, one-on-one meetings with Queens Economic Development Corp. advisors and mentors and in-person networking events.
Participation in the contest requires filling out an application at queensstartup.org, along with the creation of a one-to-three minute video pitch for one’s company and a three-year financial projection. The application process started on Tuesday and runs through March 1 of next year.
From there, 15 finalists, three from each category, will be selected to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges in April. The judges will select the winners from each category.
The competition is a continuation of a QEDC program that has gone on since 2007, with the contest concluding next spring being the first in conjunction with the Borough President’s Office.
“At QEDC, we strongly believe that entrepreneurs are the bedrock of the borough’s economy,” QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein said. “Thus, we’re very excited to expand this time-honored QTIC program and reach more people this year.”
“We want to see many young people all over the borough apply and take the classes, because there’ll be five winners, but there will hopefully be hundreds of people who take the classes and learn something,” he added.
Richards touted the efforts of Deputy Borough President Ebony Young in spearheading the program; she said it will offer opportunities for young people, and others looking for direction, in Queens to start on a path toward building their own future.
“I think the opportunity that it affords is wealth-building,” she said. “We want to get kids from jobs, to careers, to eventually building wealth. How you do that is you own your own.”
“If you look at the three pillars of information, activation and collaboration, those are the three things that are going to support a group of folks that have been marginalized in a way that can sustain them,” she added.
