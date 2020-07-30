A virtual jobs fair will be held by the Queens Borough President’s Office Wednesday, Aug. 5, connecting residents to available employment opportunities.
The event, the sixth of its kind held by interim Borough President Sharon Lee, will feature employers and recruiters including the Child Center of New York, Community Capacity Development, the Council for Airport Opportunity, LIFE Camp, Mercy Home, MetroPlus Health Plan, New York Life, NYC Health + Hospitals and others.
The event will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Participants and viewers will hear brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill hundreds of positions in service fields including healthcare, transportation, retail, security and more. Prospective applicants interested in participating in a live, interactive Q&A via Zoom Webinar must RSVP by Aug. 4 at queensbp.org/rsvp. The jobs fair will be livestreamed at queensbp.org/recruitmentfair.
“With an unemployment rate north of 20 percent in New York City, it is critical that we connect job seekers with available positions in key sectors of our restarting economy,” Lee said in announcing the event.
