May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and with Memorial Day around the corner, Borough President Donovan Richards does not want issues like suicide among veterans to get lost in the shuffle as Americans across the country await the unofficial start of the summer season.
Across the United States, less than 8 percent of citizens have served in the Armed Forces, and the Empire State has the fifth-largest population, approximately 138,000, according to Sebastian Shaw, a VA NY Harbor Health Care community engagement and partnership coordinator through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Shaw led a presentation Tuesday in conjunction with Richards’ office to community board leaders on approaches to prevent suicide among this group and said Queens has the fourth-largest veteran population across the state. The veteran population in the World’s Borough, 46,028, had a suicide rate of 6.3 percent from 2016 to 2018. Data during the height of Covid-19 has not been fully analyzed yet.
“In Queens, we have a slightly higher number of male veterans age 17 to 44 than other areas,” said Shaw. “That age range is at a higher risk for suicide.”
The 17-to 44-age range consisted of 8,679 male veterans, according to Shaw.
“Suicide is not a veterans specific issue,” said Shaw. Before Covid-19, it was the 10th leading cause of death in the nation, moving to 12th in 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I would suspect as Covid deaths decline we see suicides go back to that number,” Shaw said. “That’s about 45,000 deaths per year ... we will see suicide deaths go up in the years following Covid.”
Veterans make up about 14 percent of all deaths by suicide in the country and are 1.5 times more at risk to die by suicide than the general population, added Shaw. There is no single cause at the individual, community or societal level for such a death.
“Suicide is preventable,” added Shaw. “Data from 2019 did show a decline a small blip ... so something is working. We have had a 15-year mandate of having suicide prevention at the VA hospitals. Every VA hospital has a suicide prevention coordinator.”
The VA has employed a public health approach, like the May 10 presentation to community boards across Queens, expanded existing clinical services for veterans and their families, and engaged stakeholders to form coalitions and adopt a suicide prevention priority area. Current partnerships include libraries throughout the city, healthcare providers, homeless services, a higher education coalition, adaptive sports teams, Corrections and the LGBTQ+ community.
Identifying service members, and care transitions and utilizing safety plans are some of the ways the VA has stayed abreast of where veterans are both physically and mentally to provide them services.
“Get people talking,” said Shaw. “We do have a tendency to not even say suicide or not talk about it in our culture or society.”
There is also a veterans’ unit at Rikers Island that inmates can use to get help, added Shaw.
“We have somebody on the [suicide] calls from Rikers and also somebody from the hospitals,” said Shaw.
Veterans struggling with trying to find housing could get Section 8 vouchers via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and help with services that will provide guidance on how to get and maintain housing long-term, Shaw said to Richards, who was concerned about homeless veterans.
The VA is also trying to reach young veterans by forming partnerships with organizations like Samaritan Village, which provides substance abuse and mental health treatment and supportive housing. It is also trying to reach LGBTQ+ groups, veteran sailing organizations and The Cliffs at LIC, a rock-climbing gym at 11-11 44 Drive in Long Island City, which offers discounts to veterans. The VA’s primary care clinics also have a mental health clinic within them.
“If somebody comes in for an annual checkup and they mention they are starting to feel anxiety or depression, there is help,” said Shaw. “We need to ask about mental health in multiple settings.”
Community Board 8 District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide asked about the exit courses for veterans once they are discharged.
“They are given exit classes,” said Shaw. “Anecdotally, people take those classes with a range of seriousness ... some just sign and say they are ready to go on with their life.”
CB 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio wanted to learn if the BP’s office, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens, was reopened.
Richards said it reopened last week and that it will start including new materials, including information about suicide prevention.
“Thank you,” said Gulluscio. “We have an enormous amount of veterans that live in the borough. There’s been a need for years and years — there’s always outreach but there is never enough.”
CB 9 District Manager James McClelland said that indigent veterans were being buried in potter’s field with unmarked graves.
“The VA is split into three units,” said Shaw. “There is the Veteran’s Health Administration, there is the Benefits Administration and there is Cemeteries and Burials.”
To learn more about the third unit, email Shaw at Sebastian.shaw@va.gov or call (347) 420-4743.
McClelland said that funeral homes were less likely to participate with the VA’s third unit because they get buried with paperwork but receive no compensation for the work they put in it.
Richards said that the burial of indigent veterans has increased during Covid and he hopes to encourage the city to do better in helping homeless service members. He wants to raise awareness about it through his office.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Richards. “Part of what we are seeing in the streets is years of inaction and disinvestment ... the pandemic just exacerbated a lot of the issues.”
Adams-Ovide suggested that the VA should have a directive in place so that once a veteran retires the paperwork is already sorted upon their death.
“If the documents are already in place, the family won’t have to worry about that hurdle,” said Adam-Ovide. “You don’t have to wait until they die to do the paperwork ... we are doing a disservice for our veterans for what they go through.”
Marches and beautiful honors mean nothing without benefits like healthcare and proper housing to prevent suicide and homelessness among this group, added Adam-Ovide.
“That’s how we show we value them,” said Adam-Ovide. “We can’t just honor them in words, but in deeds.”
