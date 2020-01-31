BP hopefuls square off in St. Albans tilt

The six candidates for Queens borough president gathered in St. Albans last Saturday morning with eight Tuesdays to go before the special election on March 24.

The function was a debate hosted by the Southeast Queens Leadership Coalition, a group of more than a dozen civic and religious organizations. The moderator was NY1 news anchor Cheryl Wills.

The candidates took questions from Wills and later some chosen from among those submitted by audience members.

The candidates appeared to try and cement their positions rather than break new ground.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) touted his experience as chairman of multiple powerful committees during his time in City Hall, and former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley highlighted her past experience on transportation issues and criminal justice reform; Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) stressed his environmental platform; former Senior Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn spotlighted his opposition to recent bail reform laws and his administrative experience; and retired police officer Anthony Miranda emphasized his outsider status as a contrast to politicians he stated repeatedly are responsible for many of the problems that the new borough president will have to deal with.

Perennial office seeker Everly Brown, who runs a real estate business, also participated. There were a number of questions to which he did not respond, though he did launch a pointed broadside at the Queens County Democratic Party leadership, which knocked him off the ballot in his last foray into politics and is challenging his petitions again this year.

He said it would be “politics as usual” if Richards is elected. Richards has been endorsed by the Democratic Party.

All agree that the office can and must be a bully pulpit from which the borough president has to advocate and fight for everything from transit funding to favorable land use laws and regulations.

“I’m from a family of 15 children,” Crowley said. “I know what it’s like to fight for my fair share.”

Miranda said he would make use of the ability to call public hearings on matters of importance.

“Bring the public in,” he said.

Miranda also castigated the career politicians for what happened — and what didn’t — on their watch.

“If you say [something] happened before you were there, what did you do to change things?” he asked, appearing to address Richards. “You may have protected your community, but you sold out the rest of Queens.”

Richards, speaking of $2 billion secured for flood relief in Southeast Queens and his past or present chairmanship of committees concerning the environment, brushed off the criticism.

“There are two kinds of people on this stage,” Richards said. “Flamethrowers and people with records.”

He also pointed to 6,000 units of affordable housing for his district that either have been built or are in the pipeline.

On transportation, all favored expansion of the Atlantic Ticket program, which allows Queens residents to board Long Island Rail Road trains at select stations for discount rides to Atlantic Avenue.

Constantinides said it is time for the boroughs to have voting members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board as Nassau and Suffolk counties do.

“It’s a disgrace,” he said.

On the Specialized High School Admissions Test controversy, Richards opposes using it at the sole means of admitting students to some of the city’s most competitive high schools.

“It’s a tale of two education systems,” he said.

Quinn favors the test — he is a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, one of the SHSAT schools — but wants to broaden the field of qualified students by adding things like more gifted and talented programs.

Miranda would keep the test but expand the criteria for admission.

“You might have had a bad test day,” he said.

On criminal justice reform, Quinn was the only one saying that Rikers Island should remain in business as a jail complex, with all the changes, upgrades and reforms taking place right there.

“The city is going to spend $10 billion to build jails in communities that don’t want them,” he said. “They are scheduled to be opened in 2026, and that’s if everything goes well. You could build new prisons on Rikers Island cheaper and faster. And you could start tomorrow.”

Richards and Constantinides both said Rikers is irredeemable.

“The Lippmann Commission called Rikers a stain on the history of New York City,” Constantinides said.

Constantinides is pursuing hearings aimed at using Rikers for a clean energy and waste water treatment facility.

Crowley, former chairwoman of the Council’s Committee on Fire and Criminal Justice, said she was one of the first to sound the alarm.

“When I started on the Council, there were 16- and 17-year-olds on Rikers Island, she said. “ ... I called that out before it was popular.”

When given the opportunity to ask a question of one opponent, Brown asked Richards why the councilman is challenging his nominating petitions.

“Because I don’t believe people who sign petitions should have false addresses,” the councilman said.