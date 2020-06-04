Sunday’s online Queens borough president forum took place in the midst of several days of national social unrest in response to the death of George Floyd, and two and a half months of quarantine. Needless to say, the political landscape has drastically changed since the race’s originally scheduled special election day in March.
“In this moment, we’re battling on two different fronts. We not only have the COVID-19 pandemic that’s hit us hard. But we also have a policing pandemic that’s hit us hard. We’re in uncharted territory,” said Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) in his opening remarks.
In the forum, hosted by the Queens Coordination Council and Queens Community House on Zoom, the five candidates took the moment to share their thoughts on the ongoing protests and opinions on police reform.
The June 23 Democratic primary ballot will include Richards, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), entrepreneur Dao Yin and retired President of the Latino Officers Association Anthony Miranda. Since the special election to take over the rest of now-District Attorney Melinda Katz’s term was canceled due to the pandemic, interim Borough President Sharon Lee will continue to occupy the office until January.
While all the candidates said that they believe in the repeal of 50-a, the state law that makes police personnel files confidential, they tousled around the question of how else to meaningfully reform the NYPD.
The biggest gulf appeared between Richards and Crowley, who insisted that the city needs to do everything it can to diversify the ranks of the NYPD, including the hiring of “a new class of police officers” and increased de-escalation training.
“Each and every class that we’re hiring is reflecting diversity,” she said.
“The problem is not de-escalation and anyone who says that we need a new police class during this moment is sorely misguided,” retorted Richards, who chairs the Council’s Committee on Public Safety.
The Southeast Queens and Rockaway councilman said the city needs laws to increase transparency and police accountability. He maintained that the NYPD budget needs to be cut in order to restore the more than $2 billion Mayor de Blasio is proposing to reduce from other municipal services over the next year, such as the Summer Youth Employment Program.
Constantinides echoed Richards’ call to cut the NYPD’s funding.
“We need to be making investments in communities and community relations, not hiring more police officers and sustaining a bloated budget,” he said.
Meanwhile Miranda argued that the recent unrest represents a collective failure of those in office to pass reforms. He argued that a spate of reforms to the Civilian Complaint Review Board, some of which passed as part of City Charter revisions in November, could have stemmed police misconduct if they were enacted “long ago.”
“Officers of color have been complaining about the system internally and have spoken up for years. Filed thousands of lawsuits against the NYPD and the city about their disciplinary processes,” Miranda said.
Yin said that the city must do all it can to protect local businesses and infrastructure, and so he supports “our men in blue.” In the course of addressing the question of how to keep the protests safe, he called to open New York City’s economy back up.
The protests were not the sole focus of the forum, which covered a range of pandemic- and infrastructure-related questions including how to increase public hospital capacity, rent and mortgage relief, remote summer school and assistance for undocumented Queens residents.
Watch a video of the whole forum, which was moderated by this reporter, at https://rb.gy/22lw3j.
