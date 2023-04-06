Borough President Donovan Richards unveiled the 2023 class of community board appointees this week, each of whom will serve a two-year term starting this month.
With 116 of the 366 appointees being new members, half of this year’s picks are under the age of 45, he said .
“The historic 2023 class of community board appointees represent the best of Queens,” Richards said in a statement. “I’m immensely confident in this diverse, dedicated and determined group of public servants and I look forward to the great work they will do on behalf of their neighborhoods over the course of their term.”
Since board members may reapply every other year, this list represents only the half who were selected this year.
Community Board 1 (Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay, Woodside): George Alexiou, Ann Bruno, Jean Marie D’Alleva, Antonella Di Saverio, Katie Ellman, Elizabeth Erion, Dean Feratovic, Frank Fredericks, Christopher Hanway, Brian Hunt, Cristina Lastres, Diana Limongi, Ethan Lowens, Athanasios Magoutas, Jeffrey Martin, Brian Martinez, Doreen Mohammed, Stella Nicolaou, Dino Panagoulias, Margot Riphagen, Marisela Santos, Dominic Stiller, Thomas Wright and Rosemary Yelton.
Community Board 2 (Maspeth, Sunnyside, Woodside, Long Island City): Nellie Afshar, Anatole Ashraf, Ann Marie Baranowski, Kat Bloomfield, Danielle Brecker, Carlos Castell Croke, Warren Davis, Somnath Ghimire, Rosamond Gianutsos, Camille Gray, Mohammed Hossen, Christine Hunter, Lelin Kandel, Badrun Khan, Diana Kichler, Prameet Kumar, Eric Narburgh, Zeeshan Ott, Oumaya Saab, Laura Shepard, Mary Torres, Leticia Vasquez and Kalsang Yangtso.
Community Board 3 (Jackson Heights, North Corona, East Elmhurst): Bill Bruno, Elba Buendia, Muquith Abdul Choudhury, Marjorie Clarke Woolridge, Shiv Dass, Michael De Valera, Renetta English, Ulrick Gedeon, Kara Heffernan, Larinda Hooks, Abdur Howlander, Shyam Karki, Edward Kiernan, Lisa Mesulam, Laverne Nimmons, Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo, Fausto Rodriguez, Tammy Rose, Lobsang Salaka, Gisele Santana, Dawn Siff, Fahad Solaiman, Marlene Tapper, Frank Taylor, Arthur Teiler, Hamlett Wallace and Edwin Westley.
Community Board 4 (Elmhurst, Corona, Corona Heights): Jonathan Anzalone, Isaac Carmignani, Lynda Coral, Michelle Dunston, Aridia Espinal, Leeanne G-Bowley, Marialena Giampino, Lara Gregory, Alexander Huaylinos, Vincent Laucella, Myrna Littlewort, Sylvia Martin, Rovenia McGowan, Jose Morillo, Edgar Moya, Ruby Muhammad, Sandra Munoz, Georgina Oliver, G. Athena Oliver, Ramon Pimentel, Lindsay Quartini, Mildred Ramirez, Ashley Reed, Cristian Romero, Clara Salas, Delia Sebastian-Cecilio, Meenu Singh, Anthony Szeto and Minwen Yang.
Community Board 5 (Ridgewood, Maspeth, Glendale, Middle Village, South Elmhurst): Vincent Arcuri, Carol Benovic-Bradley, Jessica Boiardi, Michael Byc, Rachel Caracci, Maritza Carmona, Ethan Chan, Deepak Chaudhari, Walter Clayton Jr., Salvatore Crifasi, Daniel DeBrucker, Derek Evers, Steven Fiedler, Dorie Figliola, Paul Kerzner, Maryann Lattanzio, Diego Leclery, Edward Lettau, Katherine Masi, April Narsasian, Donald Passantino, Kenneth Rehberger, Theodore Renz, Lee Rottenberg, Walter Sanchez, Lily Scarabino, Toby Sheppard Bloch, Katarzyna Syta, Gyanal Thapa, Barbara Toscano, Patrick Trinchese, MaryAnna Zero and Brandon Zwagerman.
Community Board 6 (Forest Hills, Rego Park): Michael Arcati, David Aronov, Salua Baida, Kavish Batra, Peter Beadle, Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, Miriam Berfas, Howard Birnbaum, Danny Bowens, Heidi Chain, Gina Chen, Latrice Davis, Keith Engel, Vallon Ellison, Matt Fernandez Konigsberg, Giovanni Gioia, Bruce Grossberg, Marcelle Lashley-Kabore, Jack Medina, Renee Mehrra, Steven Metz, Patricia Morgan, Elizabeth Newtown, Gladys Sandoval, Matthew Salton, David Schantz, Martha Tucker, Edwin Wong, Ephraim Zakry and Katherine Zapata.
Community Board 7 (Flushing, College Point, Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Malba, Beechhurst, Bayside, Queensboro Hill, Willets Point): James Cervino, Kaily Cheng, Kim Cody, Arlene Fleishman, Richard Forman, Vincent Gianelli, Cody Herrmann, Phil Konigsberg, Wensong Li, Wendy Louie, Frank Macchio, Richard McEachern, Selma Moses, Sergio Nicolich, Terrence Park, Frank Quatela, Kris Ram, Joshua Sussman, Joseph Sweeney, Peter Tu, Harpreet Wahan, Maggie Wong, Ruoruo (Lulu) Yang, Linna Yu and Lei Zhao.
Community Board 8 (Kew Gardens Hills, Utopia, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Briarwood, Jamaica Hills Jamaica Estates, Holliswood, Flushing South): Michael Athy, Jenna Citron Schwab, Edward Chung, John Gebhard, Ashan Habib, Meshulam Lisker, Mary Maggio, Tobias Paris, Simon Pelman, Wendy Phaff Gennaro, Mohammad Rahman, Deepti Sharma, Douglas Sherman, Penny Stern, Martha Taylor, Mayer Waxman and Jacob Weinberg.
Community Board 9 (Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Kew Gardens, Ozone Park): Marla Abarca, Faiuze Ali, Juan Batista II, Kirpal Billing, Zoila Bofill, John Carter, Andrea Crawford, Ruben Cruz, Joan DeCamp, Warlito Deleon, Stephen Forte, Albert Gamarra, Daniel Grieve, Sylvia Hack, Reaz Khan, Nina Kulkarni, Kevin O’Leary, Tiffanie Placeres, Daniel Pollack, Diannedrea Ramoutar, Cristal Rivera, Mohamed Safie, Maharani Singh, Matthew Singh, Raghbir Singh, J. Richard Smith, Victor Starsky, Esta-Joy Sydell, Andrew Taranto, Marie Turley and Seth Welins.
Community Board 10 (Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Howard Beach, South Richmond Hill): Natalie Bissoon, Elizabeth Braton, John Calcagnile, Emily Cheng, Marie Cherenfant, Rosemary Ciulla-Frisone, Amanda Deebrah, Anthony Gellineau, Roger Gendron, Bihari Lall, Nazneen Latchana, Kailash Ludhiana, Ashford Maharaj, Ruben Martinez, Stacy Mohammed, Angelica Nocerino, Pasquale Nostromo, Silvestro Pace, Rusat Ramgopal, Bhola Ramsundar, Kevin Roan, George Russo, Gemma Singh, Isabel Van Putten and Darryl Wesby.
Community Board 11 (Bayside, Auburndale, Oakland Gardens, Little Neck, Douglaston, East Flushing, Hollis Hills): Michael Budabin McQuown, Jessica Burke, Susan Cerezo, Carmen Collado, Paul DiBenedetto, Henry Euler, Mario Ferazzoli, Elias Fillas, Jack Fried, Michael Golia, Tim Hao, Travis Kessel, Jena Lanzetta, Robert Liatto, Mathew Mamak, Fluer Martino, George Mihaltses, Eileen Miller, Akshar Patel, Ann Puckett, Megan Rua, Ralph Ruiz, Seihee Ryu, Christina Scherer, Benjamin Turner, David White and Fern Zimbalist.
Community Board 12 (Jamaica, South Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, South Ozone Park, Addesleigh Park, Springfield Gardens): Alam Ahnaf, Mohammed Ali, Angela Allen, Wanda Best, Rene Cheatham Hill, Vishal Hardowar, Jolander Headley, Celeste James, Clementine James, Al-Hassan Kanu, Bilal Karriem, Dawn Kelly, Latoya LeGrand, Abdus-Salaam Musa, Donald Murphy, Shah Nawaz, Krystal Roberts, Sharon Sweeting Lindsey and Carlene Thorbs.
Community Board 13 (Queens Village, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Floral Park, Springfield Gardens, Bellaire): Maximus Barton, Bryan Block, Kyle Bragg, Barbara Clements, Bobbie Cole, Sylvia Cothia, Marissa Cronin, Tanya Cruz, Delroy Dawkins, Bess DeBetham, James Delaney, Stephanie Delia, Richard Hellenbrecht, Fay Hill, Violet Huie, Mohamood Ishmael, Rhonda Kontner, Curlene Nelson, Marcia O’Brien, Lenroy Pascall, Latchman Persaud, Sandra Persaud, Ronald Summers, Steven Taylor, Lourdes Villanueva Hartrick, Pritpal Walia and Jackie Wilson.
Community Board 14 (Rockaway Point, Breezy Point, Roxbury, Neponsit, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Park, Seaside, Broad Channel, Hammels, Sommerville, Edgemere, Arverne, Bayswater, Wavecrest, Far Rockaway, Rockaway Beach): Danielle Barker, Ebony Beaty, Lailah Boyd, Natasha Carter, Kimberly Comes, John Cori, Gerald David, Rose Marie Duggan Gulston, Iona Folkes, Jeanette Garramone, Chamaine Gibbs, Eugenia Gibson, Yitzchok Goldstone, Shanell Harper, Samuel Jaroslawicz, Alison Kase, Paul King, Richard Knott, Damra Lee, Denise Lopresti, Lintia Lyons, Jonathan Mack, Nancy Martinez, John McCambridge, Nyjeri Norman, Isaac Parsee, David Rood-Ojalvo, Colin Smith and Karen Sloan Payne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.