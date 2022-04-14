The story he allegedly told, according to media reports, was that they argued, she jumped out of the car on the Grand Central Parkway and he hadn’t seen her since.
Then a tow truck operator found her body in the trunk of a car in South Queens.
According to a 2017 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55 percent of murders of women are linked to an intimate partner, and of those, 94 percent are committed at the hands of that partner, past or present.
Police say Destini Smothers, 26, a mother of two who went missing in November 2020 and was discovered dead in the trunk of a car with no plates parked on 134th Avenue in March 2021, is among their number.
The NYPD has been seeking to charge Smothers’ boyfriend and father of their two children, Kareem Flake, with killing her. Just days ago he was arrested in Florida in an unrelated case — also an alleged violent act against a woman — and “the NYPD is waiting to hear the results of the Florida charges brought against him before an extradition hearing is held,” the New York Post reported on Sunday.
Flake and Smothers lived together in Troy with their two children, according to the Albany Times Union.
They were visiting Queens from upstate Troy to celebrate her birthday, and attend a family funeral, when Smothers was last seen outside Bowlero in Woodside the night of Nov. 3, 2020. Flake told police at the time that they had argued while stopped somewhere on the Grand Central and she had run from the car. Family became suspicious when she did not show up for the funeral of Flake’s grandmother the next day. Eventually police were contacted, and they put out a notification that she was missing on Nov. 17.
Then on March 10, 2021, a car that reportedly had been parked for months on 134th Avenue in South Jamaica was towed away. But as the tow truck operator was going along a residential block of Lefferts Boulevard just north of Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park, a problem arose.
“The vehicle was experiencing a mechanical difficulty, prompting the operator to open the trunk in search of a spare tire,” NYPD Chief Reuben Beltran told reporters at a press conference later that day. “Upon opening the trunk, the operator observed a deceased individual positioned on their side.”
Initial reports said Smothers died of blunt force trauma to her head, which caused a skull fracture and brain injury, but it turned out she had been shot.
A report in the New York Daily News said a detective told Smothers’ mother that a bullet had killed her daughter, and that it might make her feel better to know she did not suffer as much as she might have otherwise.
“That don’t ease my pain,” her mother, Loretta Simone King, told the News. “It was like I found out my daughter was killed for the first time all over again. I had to relive that trauma.”
An NYPD Crime Stoppers wanted poster for Flake said he had shot her at approximately 9:50 a.m. on March 10, 2021, in the rear of 151-24 134 Ave. The house sits on the corner of 151st Place, just east of Baisley Boulevard and north of the Conduit and the Belt Parkway.
A photo of the wanted poster on King’s Facebook page shows it attached to a pole on a sidewalk.
“Woke up to this,” King says in her post showing the image. “We need him found share share share Justice For Destini.”
She posted the image April 7, and the New York Post article says Flake has been in custody in Osceola, Fla., since April 8.
If the poster is accurate, that would mean Smothers actually was alive for four months after she was reported missing, and was only killed the day her body was discovered. That would conflict with contemporaneous reports about her remains being decomposed.
The NYPD press office did not immediately respond this week to questions about the timeline portrayed on the wanted poster or about Flake’s arrest.
King posted on Facebook April 8 too, putting up several shots of her daughter and saying, “They got him Des, they got him baby, you can rest now.”
