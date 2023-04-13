The child and young woman killed in Monday afternoon’s fire on 46th Street in Astoria were brother and sister Elias and Arwa Abdulsamed. She was 19 and he was just 7.
The blaze was caused by an e-bike battery that burst aflame while it was charging, according to Fire Department officials. The fierce fire began in the first-floor vestibule at 25-71 46 St. but immediately raced up the stairs and devoured the entire apartment where the Abdulsamed family lived.
The siblings’ father, Salah, and his three other children were home at the time and escaped by jumping out the windows into neighbors’ arms, according to reports. The children’s mother was not home when the fire broke out.
The blaze was reported at 2:18 p.m., according to the Fire Department’s press office. It went to two alarms, with 25 units comprising 106 FDNY personnel deployed, and was brought under control at 3:12 p.m.
Speaking at the scene after the fire was put out, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said there were five children and one adult in the building’s second-floor apartment when the blaze broke out. The two who died were in the front room of the apartment, where the fire was most intense, he said. But the fire raged through the entire apartment.
Conflagrations caused by the lithium-ion batteries that charge e-bikes and other electric micromobility devices are fierce and spread rapidly, Hodgens and Chief Fire Marshal Dan Flynn noted.
Hodgens said firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of being called.
“And if this was not a bike fire, most likely we would have been able to put this fire out without incident,” he said. “But the way these fires occur, it’s like an explosion of fire. It’s an ongoing problem. We implore everybody to please be very careful and aware of the danger of these devices.”
Flynn said the city has now seen five deaths due to fires caused by the batteries so far this year, compared to six all of last year. The batteries have caused 59 fires so far this year, he said, compared to 220 last year.
“We keep stressing the importance of understanding that these do pose a danger,” Flynn said. “We want people to use them but we want them to use them safely.”
He said that includes making sure to use chargers that are compatible with the batteries, not charging them in a place where a fire would prevent someone from getting out of a building and planning for what to do if there were a fire.
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh issued a statement to the press via email.
“The horrific fire that resulted in the death of two young people Monday afternoon is a stark reminder of the importance of an issue the FDNY has been talking about for some time: education and awareness around lithium-ion batteries,” Kavanagh said. “We know people have e-bikes and similar micro-mobility devices, and we are imploring users to follow all manufacturer safety guidelines and recommendations. We are also calling on our federal, state and local partners to move quickly on regulations that will help ensure tragedies like today’s fire are prevented. We are heartbroken for the family of these victims.”
Lithium-ion batteries such as those used in e-bikes and scooters were one of the top three causes of fires in the city last year, according to the office of City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), chair of the Fire and Emergency Management Committee.
The Red Cross said that after the Astoria fire it had assisted three households with financial aid, with two of them also receiving emergency housing.
A GoFundMe page set up to aid the Abdulsamed family had raised more than $48,000 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, nearly reaching its initial goal of $50,000. The goal was increased to $60,000 as donations poured in.
“We belong to Allah, and to Him we will return,” the page’s introduction says, first in Arabic and then English. It goes on to greet readers in both languages but then sticks to English.
“In the afternoon of April 10th, two beautiful lives have passed away,” the introduction says. “Due to the tragic house fire in Astoria, Salah Abdulsamed has lost his daughter, Arwa Abdulsamed, and his son, Elias Abdulsamed. The family has also lost their home. All donations proceeded will help the family out during this difficult time. During the month of Ramadan, with no roof over their heads, anything is appreciated.”
It then concludes with a quote from the Muslim prophet Mohammed.
Some of the contributors said they knew the deceased.
“My prayers are with you and your family,” said donor Kristin Gelardi. “Elias will forever be remembered for being the sweet child he was.”
