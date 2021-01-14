Her boxing career is over but now a Forest Hills woman is attempting to climb the Seven Summits, the tallest mountains on each continent. She’s almost halfway there.
“I truly believe that everything that has happened so far has had a really good purpose and I wouldn’t be the person I am today if not for some of the events throughout my life,” Patricia Alcivar said.
Born and raised in Elmhurst, Alcivar saw her abusive father removed from the house when she was 10. She left home at 15.
At 16, she ran and completed the New York City Marathon.
“That event changed my life forever,” Alcivar said. “It really showed me through pain and through commitment that working hard and staying on the right path through sports can make your dreams come true.”
Her first serious job was an office gig with Sanctuary for Families, a domestic violence shelter for women.
“It taught me so much about the cycle of domestic violence which was huge in my family,” she said.
When The New School offered a free art of boxing class, she signed up but was disappointed when she went and it turned out to be box aerobics.
Alcivar said she wasn’t going to return but the instructor asked to see her punch.
“I found this opening in his solar plexus and punched as hard as I could,” she said, recalling how she knocked the wind out of him.
She won two consecutive Daily News Golden Gloves titles and later won the USA New York State Female Flyweight title.
But during a 2015 fight a headbutt from an opponent opened a 6-inch gash.
“You could literally see my bone,” Alcivar said.
Going back to fighting could have reopened the injury. “I turned my attention to the mountains,” she said.
Mount Superior in Utah was her first serious climb.
“I was hooked,” Alcivar said. “I pushed through the discomfort and it just represented so much for me.”
She continued to look for challenges, once climbing five mountains in 10 days in Ecuador. Still, Alcivar wanted more.
“What’s the absolute ultimate level you can take mountaineering to?” she asked.
The answer was the Seven Summits, the highest mountains of each continent.
The feat has been accomplished by about 350 people. Alcivar would be the first borough resident, and first Latina, to do it.
“I’ve always been proud to be a New Yorker but even more so from Queens because Queens is so representative of the Latino community, of diversity, of everything New York City represents,” she said.
Alcivar has climbed Kilimanjaro, Elbrus and Aconcagua. She still has Denali, Vinson Massif, Puncak Jaya and Everest to go.
“You can physically prepare as much as you can and you have to prepare mentally as well,” Alcivar said. “The conditions, the cold, the discomfort. You have to be able to tolerate pain to a certain extent.”
She hopes a Queens-based business will sponsor her.
She can be reached at patriciaalcivar.com or climbingforadream@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.